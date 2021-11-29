U.S. Governors Respond to Omicron Variant





Governors across the United States tried to reassure Americans on Sunday that their administrations were closely monitoring the latest developments after the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont issued a statement on Sunday reminding his constituents to remain vigilant even if the new variant, known as Omicron, has yet to be detected in the United States.

Given the number of countries where Omicron has already been detected, it may already have a presence in the United States, he said in the statement.

Other heads of state adopted the same tone, calling for caution and highlighting the measures they had already put in place earlier in the pandemic. Mr Lamont highlighted the network of genome sequencing labs in his state and reminded residents to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

Beside New York, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday. Under its executive order, all state agencies are authorized to take appropriate measures to help local governments and individuals contain and respond to the coronavirus. Although the measures are a far cry from the first pandemic rules, they were the first attempt by nations to speed up preparations for the arrival of the Omicron variant.

We continue to see warning signs of peaks this winter, and although the new Omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York state, its arrival, Ms Hochul said in a statement.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Twitter Sunday that the state was monitoring the new variant. He did not announce any new measures but said the coronavirus vaccine and the booster were needed.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health echoed this message and said in a statement: More studies are needed to determine whether the Omicron variant is more contagious, deadlier, or resistant to vaccines and treatments than other strains of Covid-19. The department added that Los Angeles residents should adhere to existing mask requirements.

While we still learn a lot about Omicron, we know enough about Covid to take action now that may reduce transmission as we prepare to better understand additional strategies that may be needed to alleviate this new variant of concerns, according to the press release.

Health leaders in the United States have said it is almost inevitable for the variant to reach the country and called it a time for caution but not panic.

Understanding the Omicron variant

Scientists are rushing to learn more about the Covid variant. Here is the last one.

We were going to get better information on this, said Dr Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, on CNN’s State of the Union. But there is no reason to panic. But that’s a great reason to go get boosted.

Some leaders have sought to reassure residents. Governor Dan McKee of Rhode Island said his health department was not aware of any cases in the state related to the variant, although he said the state would continue to be on the lookout .

The best way to keep RI safe is to get vaccinated. Get your call back, he said on Twitter.

On Sunday, his office released a statement saying state health labs were already performing genomic monitoring on samples, which would identify the Omicron variant.

Two more conservative state governors also responded to concerns about the variant, but maintained their position that vaccination mandates were not on the table at this time.

Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas said on the State of the Union that while a new variant is a big concern, encouraging vaccinations would work better than forcing them.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves made similar statements on NBC Meet the Press. Certainly were watching this new variant, he said. We don’t have all the data we need to make decisions right now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/28/us/governors-omicron-covid.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

