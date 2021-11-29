Britain and Israel work together to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons





British and Israeli foreign ministers have declared that they will work day and night to stop Iran from possessing a nuclear weapon, signing a historic 10-year plan to strengthen relations.

In a joint article in the Daily Telegraph (see below), Foreign Minister Liz Truss and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid preview a new memorandum of understanding.

The agreement, to be signed on Monday, will allow the UK and Israel to work more closely on issues such as cybersecurity, technology development, defense, trade and science.

According to Foreign Ministry insiders, Israel will become one of Britain’s most trusted allies in deterring cyberattacks. Negotiations for a trade deal are also expected to begin early next year.

New promise to keep Iran free of nuclear weapons

We believe that democracy based on freedom, which gives citizens the opportunity to innovate, create, and fulfill their dreams, is the best form of government.

One of the most eye-catching aspects of their joint work is the new promise to keep Iran free of nuclear weapons. This is the topic of the talks starting again this week.

British negotiators will join other signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement as talks resume in Vienna today.

The original agreement was signed in 2015, and Iran has agreed to halt its pursuit of nuclear programs in exchange for other countries lifting economic sanctions.

Hope to renew his contract with President Joe Biden

However, as President Donald Trump withdrew from the United States while in office and resumed sanctions, Iran is once again pushing for a nuclear upgrade.

After Joe Biden took over the White House, there was hope for a new deal with Iran, but negotiations are still deadlocked.

The original signatories of the JCPOA were China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union. Barack Obama welcomed the original agreement as one of his most important foreign policy achievements, but Trump called it the worst deal. He made it a campaign issue in the 2016 election and he won.

Israel and Britain have a $5 billion trade relationship. Rolls-Royce supplies jet engines to Israel’s national airline, and Israeli pharmaceutical giant Teva supplies one-sixth of NHS prescription drugs.

As Secretary of International Trade, Truss was closely involved in the preparation of trade negotiations, a role he held until the reshuffle of the Boris Johnsons cabinet in September.

Truss, who has only been in office for two months as foreign secretary, said she wants to put economic diplomacy at the center of her approach to reshaping Britain’s foreign policy.

Together, we can promote the safety and prosperity of our two countries.

Liz Truss and Yair Lapid, Israeli Foreign Minister

Many fear that the skies around the world are darkening due to epidemics, the threat of terrorism, and hostile forces seeking dominance. But we believe that with the right approach, freedom and democracy will overwhelm the evil forces.

That’s why Israel and the UK are coming together today in London to formally agree on a new strategic plan for the next decade spanning cyber, technology, trade and defense, taking an important step in turning our close friendship into a closer partnership. .

This agreement will spur technological innovation that has the potential to change the world, create decent jobs in both countries, and provide tools to our security forces. But more than that is a triumph of optimism.

We believe that democracy based on freedom, which gives citizens the opportunity to innovate, create, and fulfill their dreams, is the best form of government. As outgoing patriotic nations, we know that building stronger economic, technological and security relationships with like-minded partners is the best way to go.

Our great nation can do much more to create jobs and stimulate economic growth

Our recovery from the epidemic will be facilitated by free enterprise, free trade and investment. It has forged $5 billion in deals led by companies like Rolls-Royce, a supplier of jet engines to Israel’s national airline, and Teva, an Israeli pharmaceutical giant that currently provides one-sixth of NHS prescription drugs.

But our great nations can do much more to create jobs and stimulate economic growth. This is why we pave the way for negotiating a bespoke UK-Israel Free Trade Agreement that will help seize new opportunities in future industries such as services, science and technology.

We know that future opportunities will come from technology. That’s why Israel and the UK are moving faster and faster to break new ground in innovation. Our partnerships will put us at the forefront of the technological revolution and maximize our competitive advantage. The UK will also open the door to high-growth Israeli tech companies, providing a gateway to realizing their ambitions in areas such as AI and quantum computing.

With the world increasingly threatened in cyberspace, we will do more to defend ourselves. Israel has officially become the UK’s Tier One Cyber ​​Partner, recognizing how much more can be achieved together as a technology leader with world-class cybersecurity expertise.

This is a testament to the forward-looking spirit at the heart of the Israeli-UK partnership. Israel’s first president, Chaim Weizmann, was also a prominent scientist who once taught at the University of Manchester. He said: Science will bring peace and youthful renewal to this land.

The science and technology superpowers of Israel and the United Kingdom are demonstrating our prowess by leading the world in vaccine launches and developing billion-dollar tech unicorns. It’s no surprise that the UK was the first country to establish a special mission in Israel to strengthen technological cooperation and help set the standard for modern business.

We unite in condemning the gruesome attack on Israel and its representatives.

Of course, we know the world must be safe for a democracy that loves freedom. This is why we work so strongly as security partners. Our Air Force now conducts regular training and HMS Richmond demonstrated the strength of our bond as it anchored in the crystal blue waters of the Port of Haifas as part of its carrier strike group global deployment.

We are united in condemning the gruesome attacks on Israel and its representatives, from the shootings of Hamas militants in Jerusalem last week to the unacceptable pursuit of Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely in front of the London Police Department.

There is no place for anti-Semitism worldwide. This is why Britain has moved resolutely to support Israel in this fight by banning Hamas outright. The planned Holocaust Memorial and Learning Center near the National Assembly will continue to remind us of why anti-Semitism and hatred should be eradicated wherever and whenever it is found.

We will also work day and night to prevent the Iranian regime from becoming a nuclear power. Time is running out, and close collaboration with partners and friends is needed to thwart Tehran’s ambitions.

There is no greater indication than the Abrahamic Accords than can be achieved through open dialogue. Britain was one of the first countries to publicly celebrate a historic step towards normalization of the Middle East, led by Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, and mediated by the United States. A year later, the UK continues to play a role in supporting Israel, working more closely with partners in the region.

Israel and the UK are our closest friends and today we have deepened that partnership to bring them closer together. Together we will move forward and ensure that the future is defined by a liberal democracy that believes in freedom and fairness.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/11/28/uk-israel-join-forces-stop-iran-gaining-nuclear-weapons/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos