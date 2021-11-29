Anthony Fauci Says US ‘Preparing’ To Refine COVID-19 Vaccine For Omicron





As the new variant of COVID-19 Omicron emerges in a growing list of countries, Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the White House and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that United States was preparing to modify COVID-19 vaccines to accommodate the new strain. However, he acknowledged that it is not yet clear whether this will be necessary.

“We are preparing for [modify the vaccines]”Fauci told NBC News’ Meet the Press,” but we may not have to. “

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday classified Omicron, first detected in Botswana, as a “variant of concern”. Political alarm quickly spread across the world, as the United States joined with many other countries in imposing new travel restrictions on South Africa to contain the virus.

Omicron carries a troubling number of mutations that the researchers say could make it more contagious and possibly even escape vaccines and therapies. But scientists are still determining the potential impact of the new variant as it is still not clear whether existing vaccines will provide a high level of protection or whether new formulations would be needed.

“Our South African colleagues are following to determine: is this highly transmissible, but does not really give serious illness, or does it really give the same kind of severity that we have seen with Delta and other variations? All of these are the gaps in our knowledge that we are all done and that we are going to discover them rather quickly, ”said Fauci.

Omicron is estimated to contain around 32 mutations of the spike protein, compared to 13 to 17 seen in the Delta variant, which makes it easier for the virus to enter the body.

Authorities have warned that the variant has the potential to develop immune-escaping mechanisms. Nonetheless, further studies will be needed to determine whether the adaptation is neutral, more dangerous or less dangerous.

As the Omicron threat looms in the United States, Fauci urged unvaccinated people to get fully vaccinated and fully immunize people to get vaccinated, warning that the country could face a fifth wave if individuals do not take protective measures.

“Whether or not we are headed for a gloomy or darker winter will really depend on what we do,” he said. “When you get a level of protection with the vaccine, and especially now with the tremendous increase in protection you get with the booster, even when you have some worrisome variants, you do well against them. “

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Friday they could produce and distribute an updated vaccine within 100 days if the Omicron variant is determined to be resistant to its existing version. The drug company said it expects to know if the new strain is resistant within the next 14 days.

Moderna chief medical officer Paul Burton said on Sunday the organization could complete a reformulated vaccine against the new variant by early 2022.

“We should know the ability of the current vaccine to provide protection over the next two weeks, but what is remarkable about mRNA vaccines, the Moderna platform, is that we can go really fast,” he said. Burton told the BBC.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.

