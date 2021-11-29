UK awaits COVID booster advice as new cases of Omicron are detected





UK wants to expand booster campaign. New measures are temporary. Scotland also introduces travel measures.

LONDON, November 28 (Reuters) – UK Health Minister Sajid Javid on Sunday questioned whether the government could expand an additional injection program to weaken the impact of the newly identified strain of Omicron coronavirus. He said he expects to receive advice on the matter immediately.

The day after the UK announced it had discovered two variants, UK health officials recorded three cases. This person was related to a trip to South Africa, but had left the country after spending time in the capital, London. read more

The government announced new measures to slow the spread of the strain on Saturday, tightening rules for people arriving in the UK and ordering the use of masks at UK retail outlets and waybill. Some students are required to wear face coverings in common areas. read more

But ministers also want to increase booster jab proposals, saying that even if the vaccine proves to be less effective against Omicron, the vaccine should provide better protection against Omicron and reduce the number of hospitalizations and deaths.

“I think it’s fair to say that it’s still very important, but now more important than ever,” Javid told Sky News. “It’s a vaccination program.”

“This is why we asked our expert adviser on vaccines, the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI), for very quick advice on expanding and strengthening our booster program.

Earlier this month, the UK extended booster jab eligibility to those in their 40s, and said that children aged 16 and 17 could also receive a second dose, following JCVI’s guidelines. read more

Scotland, where the government sets its own health rules, is already requiring people to wear face coverings and work from home whenever possible. Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show that he would also introduce new rules of arrival.

“I think we need to be open minded about doing everything we need to do to keep the population safe right now,” she said.

purchase time

The discovery of Omicron, which the World Health Organization (WHO) dubbed the “variant of concern” last week, has raised worldwide concerns that it could resist vaccination and prolong the nearly two-year COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 145,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the UK, and the Johnson government has been criticized for moving too slowly in the early days of the pandemic. Since then, the government has tried to respond quickly to the emergence of new strains.

Javid says new measures are needed to give experts time to understand more about Omicron. Omicron may have spread in the UK beyond the three cases discovered so far.

“It is very likely that more cases will be discovered in the future,” said Jenny Harris, chief executive officer of the UK’s Health Security Agency.

Moderna (MRNA.O) chief medical officer, Paul Burton, said if a new vaccine is needed, “it won’t be available in large quantities until early 2022.”

It is not yet clear whether the vaccine is less effective against the variant, Javid said.

“The point is, vaccines will still provide more protection than other methods,” he said. “That’s why booster programs are so important.”

Reports by Elizabeth Piper, edited by Louise Heavens, Mark Heinrich, Raissa Kasolowsky and Catherine Evans

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

