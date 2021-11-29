Omicron: Fauci says fifth wave of Covid is possible if Americans avoid vaccines





The United States could experience a new wave of Covid-19 infections unless Americans continue to receive vaccines and boosters, White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said.

Speaking to CBS News Face the Nation on Sunday, Dr Fauci warned that the next few weeks will be crucial in determining whether the United States can stem the tide of new cases and deaths that could result from a fifth wave.

We certainly have the potential to enter a fifth wave, he said. And the fifth wave, or the magnitude of any increase, if you want to call it it turns into a wave, will really depend on what we do over the next few weeks to a few months.

Dr Fauci, who has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since the Reagan administration, said the course of the pandemic will largely depend on whether the 62 million Americans who have chosen not to receive a Covid-19 vaccine are changing their minds, as well as whether the millions of people who received vaccines earlier this year are returning to receive booster shots.

If we have a combination of getting as many people vaccinated as possible who haven’t been vaccinated yet, add in the kids who are now eligible, the 5-11 year olds, there are 28 million, and get the many. , a lot of people now, 70% of the entire adult population has been vaccinated, about 80% has been vaccinated. If we do it successfully in a very intensive way, we can mitigate any increase, he said.

If we now do what I’m talking about intensely, maybe we can tone that down. If we don’t do this successfully, it is certainly conceivable and perhaps likely that we will see another surge. The severity of the situation is up to us and how we mitigate them.

Dr Fauci also said that US pharmaceutical manufacturers are preparing to update Covid-19 vaccines to respond to the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, but may not have to do so during an appearance on NBCs Meet the Press.

The veteran virologist told host Chuck Todd that the decision whether or not to revise the formulation of current Covid-19 vaccines will depend on the ability of researchers in South Africa where Omicron was first identified to determine how effective current vaccines are against it.

The critical questions now are whether the antibodies block this well and how serious is the disease? he said. There are currently enough people in South Africa that our South African colleagues are following to determine if this is highly transmissible but does not really give us serious illness or does it give the kind of severity that we have seen with Delta and the other variants.

All of these are gaps in our knowledge, and we will find out very quickly, he added.

Dr Fauci also pointed out that the mRNA and viral vector vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, the three that have received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration, are easily modifiable to match a new variant.

At a press conference in June with President Joe Biden, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said his company could have a revised Covid-19 vaccine ready to use within 100 days of identifying a ‘a new escape variant that could elude current vaccines.

Vaccines such as Pfizers and Modernas use Messenger RNA technology, which can be quickly adapted to produce vaccines for new variants.

Last month, Jacquleline Miller, senior vice president and head of infectious disease research at Moderna, told Nature her company was submitting test cases using vaccines developed to block beta and delta variants of SARS-CoV -2 to the Food and Drug Administration to establish a process by which new variant-specific vaccines could hit the streets faster.

If there is another strain that evolves these mutations in the future, we can capitalize on what we have already learned by studying the beta variant, she said.

