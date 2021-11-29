British House of Representatives Calls for Law Amendment to Help Hong Kong Youth Flee to Britain | Hong Kong





More than 9 out of 10 people accused of protesting in Hong Kong are too young to use the UK visa system to help Hong Kongers flee to the UK, demanding new laws to support them, according to supporters and lawmakers .

The figures released on Sunday by advocacy group Hong Kong Watch come before a parliamentary debate this week on a proposed immigration law amendment that will broaden the pathways for people with British Nationality (Overseas) (BNO) status to resettle in the UK. came out

More than 10,000 people were arrested during or after the massive protests that swept Hong Kong in 2019. The data shows that by July of this year, 93% of the more than 1,000 people on trial were under the age of 25.

Another 49 people arrested under the National Security Act were under the age of 25. Last week, 20-year-old student activist Tony Chung was jailed for 43 months on charges related to social media posts supporting independence.

After the repression of protesters and pro-democracy activists fled people abroad, the UK launched the BNO visa system, allowing an estimated 5 million BNO status holders and immediate family members to apply for a dedicated visa at the time. Entry visa to obtain full citizenship.

Although tens of thousands applied in the first few months, there has been a long-standing concern that people born after 1997, when Hong Kong was returned to China, could not move to the UK under the plan unless accompanied by a parent. BNO status.

Hong Kong Watch said the plan in its current form has left young people behind and urged the adoption of a border law amendment proposed by Damian Green and supported by at least a dozen conservative lawmakers, including the foreign-elected chairman. Commission, Tom Tugendhat and former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith.

The amendment would include an extension of the BNO visa system for the Home Secretary to Hong Kong citizens aged 18 to 25 who have parents with BNO status.

The BNO initiative is a great success story that the government should acknowledge, but sadly, the current plan doesn’t include many of Hong Kong’s brave young activists, Duncan Smith said.

Many of these pro-democracy activists are at risk of prosecution by the narrow-minded CCP and its representatives in Hong Kong. Governments are also urged to think carefully about helping these people.

Former Immigration Minister Green said his amendments would ease pressure on handling British refugees.

My amendment would require simple rule changes that would allow our immigration system to provide a lifeline to the young people who need it most, he said. Failure to rationalize policy in this way will inevitably result in asylum seekers as many face political prosecution.

According to Hong Kong Watch, a recent survey of 24 Hong Kong asylum seekers waiting to process their applications in the UK found that half had at least one parent with BNO status.

