The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that temperatures in Wales could drop as low as -6C as UK weather warnings continue.





Temperatures could drop to minus 6 degrees Celsius in Wales tonight as weather warnings continue across the UK, the Meteorological Agency said.

Wales has warned of overnight frosts, including clouds and snow, in the east after Storm Arwen has caused widespread chaos across the country as buildings are damaged and roads and railways are closed.

Wales is expected to be frosty and sunny before temperatures drop later in the week. The Korea Meteorological Administration has predicted that the temperature could drop to minus 6 degrees on Sunday night.

At the same time, an amber weather warning for overnight ice near the Welsh border in areas including Hereford, Ludlow and Gloucester will be in effect and remain in effect until 10am tomorrow.

Here’s the forecast for Sunday nights across Wales: “Clouds and snow from the east move quickly south during the evening, leaving clear gaps. Temperatures will soon drop, and soon local sharp frosts will begin to fall. West slightly cloudy until dawn. Lowest temperature -6 C.”

Wales will miss the weather alert tonight (Image: Met Office)

Monday is initially set to be “cold and frosty” according to the weather forecast. It should be kept dry with occasional sunny spells and the sunniest weather will be east. The highest temperature is expected to be 9°C.

On Tuesday, rain will come and the wind will be stronger, but it will feel a little cooler.

The forecast for Wednesday is expecting temperatures to drop again with some windy and showers.

Wales recorded the lowest temperature so far this fall in Fowes in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Weather forecaster Derek Brockway tweeted Sunday morning: “Powys, Tiravad, fell to minus 5.5 degrees last night. It was the coldest in Wales this fall.

“The showers are ending in the west this morning. Other areas are dry and sunny, but showers spread from the north this afternoon, increasing clouds and increasing sleet and snow in the highlands.”

The UK Meteorological Agency has predicted that from Thursday 25 November to Saturday 4 December, high pressure in the south of the UK will keep conditions drier “albeit somewhat cold with potential for overnight frosts”.

“It will rain from the southeast during the day through Thursday, leading to a haze and haze of fog overnight. It is likely to be brighter northwards with strong showers in some coastal areas. Showers will be winter in most highland areas. Slightly They tend to feel cold.

“As the period continues, winds generally blow from the north and northwest and remain cold. High pressure is located in the south or southwest of England, with the possibility of rain and showers from the north and winters in the highlands and possibly sometimes low levels. at.

“The south is more likely to be drier, mostly settled with clear/clear spells. Occasionally a bit colder and there is a chance of overnight frosts.”

The forecast through December 19th and closer to Christmas says: “

