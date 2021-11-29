Six Roadrunners set off for Toyota US Open





Bakersfield, CA Six CSU Bakersfield swimmers will compete against elite competitors at the Toyota US Open December 1-4 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, NC Roadrunner men Ryan Brimer, Loren Gillilan, Antonio Milin and Kris Rogic , with women Autumn D’Arcy and Mikayla Popham will all travel to the long distance event focused on national and international time standards.

“We’re still not rested or shaved, but the US Open is a special event and we’re bringing a special group of six with big goals,” said CSUB swimming director Chris Hansen. “I am delighted to see them swim fast, gain experience and opportunity, while making great memories in and out of the pool.”

Every Bakersfield swimmer has earned the right to attend the US Open by meeting national qualifying time standards in their events. All six will also participate in individual time trials to improve their chances of qualifying for future national and international competitions.

Rogic will compete in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke in Greensboro, while doing a time trial in the 50 backstroke. Rogic will compete in the search for qualifying time for the 2022 World Championships, his second such event after appearing in Seoul, South Korea in 2019.

Milin will compete in the 100 breaststroke and time trial in the 50 breaststroke and 50 butterfly, while Popham will swim the 100 and 200 freestyle and the time trial in the 50 freestyle. Both Milin and Popham are looking to climb the national rankings in their home countries with strong performances this weekend.

Popham notched three Top 35s at the Australian Olympic Trials last summer, while Milin won his first-ever Croatian national championship.

Gillilan will compete in her best event, the 100 butterfly and the swimming time trial in the 50 and 100 freestyle. The Fort Collins, Colo. Native swam the 100 fly at the 2022 U.S. Olympic Trials and hopes to do so again in 2025.

Brimer will compete in the 100 and 200 freestyle and the time trial the 50 freestyle, while D’Arcy, Big West double swimmer of the week, will compete in the 100 butterfly and 200 backstroke. The latter will also participate in the 50 freestyle time trial.

The rest of the runners will compete in the Fresno State Invitational on December 3-4. The Bakersfield women will return to the doubles competition at Fresno State on December 11, while both teams will open the new year with a trip to UC San Diego on January 2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gorunners.com/news/2021/11/28/mens-swim-dive-six-roadrunners-depart-for-toyota-us-open2.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos