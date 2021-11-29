UK Weather Forecast: Temperatures will drop sharply with snow and ice in the aftermath of Storm Arwen





The Bureau of Meteorology has extended snow and ice warnings through mid-morning for Scotland and northern England where roads could be hazardous.

Winter fleece will be needed in frozen conditions in the aftermath of Storm Arwen, which has damaged and claimed three lives across Britain.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been in effect until Sunday morning in Scotland and northern England.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned of the dangers of “winter showers and icy roads”.

Manchester and Newcastle were expected to experience minus 1 degrees Celsius, making it difficult for some areas to reach freezing temperatures.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said a cold and frosty day would begin with showers in the east coast area.

He added earlier Sunday that there is a risk of a “frozen stretch” as heavy snow spreads more widely in parts of Scotland and northwest England.

The cold wave came after strong winds knocked over a tree, killing three people as storm Arwen struck on Friday.

Gusts of close to 100 miles per hour have also seen traffic disruptions, power outages and damage to buildings, and heavy snow trucks have been trapped and plows have been used in several areas.

Storm Arwen left much of England in chaos.

Summarizing the damage from the first storm of the season, the Meteorological Administration said it was “affected by power cuts, transport disruptions, tree falls, large coastal waves and blizzards” with a mix of strong winds, rain, sleet and snow. some hills.”

Weather forecaster Marco Petagna told PA news agency:

“Elsewhere, exposed sites in Scotland and Northern Ireland also exceeded 90 mph and 70-80 mph was wider in northern England, but parts of southern England and Wales also felt the effects of the storm.

“This was combined with a few inches of snow in some areas.

“In the highlands of Scotland, we expected a drop of up to 15 centimeters, but strong winds have blown snow around and caused a blizzard in some areas.”

Scottish police said a 35-year-old man was killed when his pickup truck hit a falling tree at B977 Dyce to Hatton on Fintray Road in Aberdeenshire around 5:45 p.m. Friday, police said.

Cumbria Police said a man from Lancaster died in Ambleside just before 11 p.m. when a tree fell. In Northern Ireland, in Antrim County, a man has been killed by his car being hit by a fallen tree.

Winds reached 87 mph at Orlock Head, Co Down. On the northeast coast of Scotland, Inverboby had gusts of 78 mph and Aberforth in Wales had gusts of 77 mph.

As train networks across the UK reported service disruptions, people were advised to be careful traveling. All Avanti West Coast services north of Carlisle were canceled on Saturday and customers were “strongly advised” not to attempt travel on that route.

ScotRail service was interrupted between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street, Dunblane and Stirling after a barn was blown up near Polmont near Falkirk.

Passengers traveling on trains to Aberdeen on Friday had to wait 17 hours at Huntley train station in Aberdeenshire due to extreme weather.

TransPennine Express customers are urged not to travel as service between Newcastle and Edinburgh has been canceled.

Southwestern rail service was suspended on Saturday due to “many trees and obstacles blocking the railroad” and London’s North East Railway warned customers not to travel north of York due to “severe damage”.

