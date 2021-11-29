Biden to provide update on U.S. response to omicron variant on Monday





President BidenJoe BidenGOP plans to expel Democrats from seats if House rocks Five House members meet with Taiwanese president over Chinese objections. supply chain problems and inflation persist. MORE will provide an update on Monday on its administration’s response to new COVID-19 omicron variant, White House says, after Dr Anthony FauciAnthony FauciDimanche provided a sneak peek: New COVID-19 variant emerges; Supply Chain Problems, Inflation Persist New York Governor Declares State of Emergency to Prepare for Omicron US to Restrict Travel to Eight African Countries Amid New Concerns Over COVID-19 . MOREsaidit will take about two weeks to gather more information about the new strain.

Biden met with Fauci and members of the White House COVID-19 response team on Sunday, two days after the World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting to discuss the new strain COVID-19, which she called a variant of concern.

In a reading on Sunday, the White House said Biden would provide an update on the new variant and the US response on Monday.

Since its discovery in South Africa, the omicron variant has since spread to neighboring African countries and a number of other countries including Germany, Italy, UK, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

The United States will implement travel restrictions on Monday for travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

The White House said on Sunday that Fauci had informed the president that it would take about two more weeks to obtain definitive information on the omicron variant, including its transmissibility, severity and other characteristics of the variant.

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins made a similar note in an interview on Sunday, noting that it would likely take two or three weeks to determine how existing COVID-19 vaccines hold up against the new variant.

Fauci reiterated his recommendation that all eligible people should be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the White House reading, adding that he believes the injections are likely to offer a degree of protection against severe cases of COVID.

He also stressed the importance for all eligible people to receive their booster shots as soon as possible, noting that they offer the best protection available against COVID.

While there are still a number of unanswered questions regarding the omicron variant, it is clear that the strain has a high number of mutations.

Fauci on Sunday, during an appearance on ABCs This Week, said the omicron variant will inevitably be detected in the United States, noting that it has already reached a number of countries.

