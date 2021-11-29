Omicron may already be in the US, what are the unusual symptoms to look out for?





The omicron variant of Covid-19 may cause symptoms that are different from earlier variants, a South African doctor has suggested.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, president of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said symptoms in patients with omicron were unusual but mild in healthy people.

His comments come after White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the dreaded variant may already be in the United States.

We haven’t detected it yet, but when you have a virus that shows this degree of transmissibility, and you already have cases related to travel to Israel and Belgium and other places, it will almost always disappear eventually. , did he declare. .

Following the announcement of the new variant, President Joe Biden announced travel restrictions in eight countries where there are concerns that the variant may spread.

Travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi are now temporarily suspended. The new policy does not apply to U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents of the United States.

As a precautionary measure until we have more information, I am ordering additional restrictions on air travel from South Africa and seven other countries. These new restrictions will take effect on November 29. As we move forward, we will continue to be guided by what science and my medical team advise, the president said in a prepared statement released minutes after the ban was announced.

Speaking in an interview with The Telegraph, Dr Coetzee said that in patients with omicron their symptoms were so different and mild from those I had treated before.

Dr Coetzee explained: He has mild illness with symptoms such as sore muscles and fatigue for a day or two, not feeling well.

So far, we have detected that infected people do not experience loss of taste or smell. They may have a slight cough. There are no significant symptoms. Among those infected, some are currently being treated at home.

Different symptoms have presented with different variations – the Covid Symptom Study found that there are six different types of coronavirus symptom clusters.

All of those reporting symptoms experienced headaches and loss of smell, with various combinations of additional symptoms at various times. Some of them, such as confusion, abdominal pain and shortness of breath, are not widely known as symptoms of Covid-19, yet are hallmarks of more severe forms of the disease, explained a statement from the study.

The CDC’s list of known coronavirus symptoms include: fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing; tired; muscle or body pain; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; stuffy or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; and diarrhea.

