The UK Digital Services Tax covers crypto exchanges.





A recent update to the Her Majestys Revenue and Customs (HMRC) regulations introduced a digital services tax to be levied on cryptocurrency exchanges operating in the UK.

According to a Telegraph report, UK cryptocurrency exchanges are now required to pay a 2% digital services tax. The UK tax authority, HMRC, does not recognize digital assets as financial instruments, so exchanges are not exempt from finance.

On November 28, authorities included crypto exchanges in the Treasury’s technical tax. A digital services tax on revenue was introduced in April 2020 for social media and search giants such as Facebook and Google.

The latest blow to cryptocurrency exchanges is the HMRC’s classification of crypto assets, as explained by regulators.

There are many different crypto assets, each with different characteristics. Since cryptocurrencies do not represent commodities, financial contracts, or currencies, he said it is unlikely that cryptocurrency exchanges will benefit from exemptions for online financial markets.

According to CryptoUK, a trading agency representing the UK’s digital assets sector, the tax is unfair and is likely to be passed on to investors and traders.

Managing Director Ian Taylor said that treating cryptocurrencies differently from other financial instruments such as stocks and commodities is detrimental to the cryptocurrency sector.

He added that this is another blow to the industry following the harsh licensing system the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has introduced for exchanges. As of January, all UK-based crypto-asset companies were required to comply with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations and register with the FCA.

The regulator issued a ban on cryptocurrency derivatives in January and warned consumers in June of 111 cryptocurrency companies that have not yet registered with the FCA.

RELATED: UK Revenue Authority Targets Crypto Tax Evaders

In April, Cointelegraph reported that the HMRC is stepping up its efforts to trap cryptocurrency tax evaders and has introduced explicit requirements for the details of holding digital assets in its self-assessment form.

UK tax authorities reportedly required several cryptocurrency asset exchanges in August 2019 to provide details about their trading and holding customers.

