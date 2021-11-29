This Is Us season 6 trailer reveals a preview of the final season





Fans of This Is Us know that the series will unfortunately end with season six, the heartbreaking final outing for the Pearson family.

Last week, NBC revealed six first photos from the season six premiere to Entertainment Weekly, and while we can’t wait for every track we can get, they haven’t shown us much. However, the first trailer for season six has now been released, giving us a heart-wrenching glimpse of what could happen.

The trailer is set to a rendition of Time After Time by Chrissy Metz’s Kate, opening up to narration by Rebecca Pearson. She said, “I lose my memory. Sometimes I think about what my very last memory will be before the candle goes out.”

As she speaks, we have flashbacks to key moments from the show, showing Rebecca when she was younger and dating Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) comforting each other as brothers would, and the three Pearson siblings celebrate their birthdays as “the big three.”

For longtime fans, the trailer and possibly season six itself will be a farewell tour for This Is Us, revisiting our favorite parts before we have to say goodbye for good.

Additionally, the trailer teases Kate’s future marriage to Phillip (Chris Geere) as he looks at her longingly, after the season five finale showed us their marriage, shocking everyone but it. was not Toby.

Towards the end of the flashbacks, we see Miguel (Jon Huertas) putting the cake with 41 on the table as Kevin and Kate blow out the candles – the Big Three have all grown up now.

Deja (Lyric Ross) and boyfriend Malik (Asante Blackkk) seem to be getting a respite from the stress of their long-distance relationship, the trailer shows, so hopefully season six isn’t completely devastating.

This Is Us will be released on January 4 and is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

