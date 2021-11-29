All new rules explained as UK fights ‘worst Covid’ from face masks to quarantines





The prime minister has announced that it will tighten UK rules, including mandatory face coverings, more travel tests and self-isolation, warning that new strains of Omicron could reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine.

video loading

Video not available

The video will autoplay soon.8Cancel

play now

Boris Johnson Announces Reintroduction of Face Masks

Boris Johnson has announced that he will introduce new Covid rules after two worst-case variants have been identified in the UK.

The prime minister, announcing stricter rules in the UK at a Downing Street press conference after infections were confirmed in Nottingham and Brentwood, Essex, warned that new variants could reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine.

The UK Health Security Agency has identified cases believed to be related to travel to southern Africa after overnight genome sequencing.

We are ordering self-isolation for individuals and families and conducting targeted testing in areas suspected of being infected.

The government said details will be announced early next week and will come into effect “from next week” and all new measures are temporary and will be reviewed in three weeks.

The changes announced by the Prime Minister are for England. However, the Scottish government has confirmed that it will also apply to Scotland.

But here’s everything we know so far about the new rules introduced to address the Omicron variant.

More restrictions may be needed to fight ‘worst Covid’ in Britain, again using masks in shops and public transport as Britain fights ‘worst Covid’, warns Patrick Vallance.

video:

Full/AFP via Getty Images)

Starting Tuesday, face masks will once again be mandatory in shops and public transport.

“What we’re seeing with face coverings is retail and transport, back to where they should be worn in retail settings or on public transport,” PM said at a press conference.

Health Minister Sajid Javid announced that the rule will take effect on Tuesday and will become a legal requirement.

Police previously had the power to impose fines on those who broke the rules.

No 10 confirmed that it is not mandatory in a hospitality setting such as a bar or restaurant.

Self-isolation

Anyone who has come into contact with a person suspected of having Omicron strain should self-isolate at home for 10 days, whether or not they have been vaccinated.

The government said that targeted testing and contact tracing are underway in nearby areas where two cases have been confirmed.

And Mirror understands that surge testing will be introduced wherever new variants are discovered.

So far there are no indications that a new strain is across the UK, but there may be more cases among contacts, friends and family of confirmed cases.

All travelers entering the UK must be quarantined and tested to combat Omicron Covid Travel.

video:

Getty Images)

People arriving in the UK now have to undergo PCR testing as well as the cheaper lateral flow within 48 hours of entering the UK.

You should be quarantined at home until you get a negative test result.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said the rule would come into effect “as soon as possible”, the government website said Tuesday at 4 a.m.

Many southern African countries have been added to the travel redlist and people are forced to stay in quarantine hotels.

Sunday, November 28th at 4am South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibi, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola are added to the list.

booster

With 6 million booster doses available in the UK alone over the next three weeks, the Health Minister today calls on the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunization (JCVI) to consider expediting the extension of the booster dose and closing the gap between the second dose and the dose. I did. booster.

However, as JCVI is an independent entity, the government will have to wait for a decision before making major changes, such as launching a booster jab to young people.

Javid said on Sunday that an update would be coming in a few days.

read more

Scientists warn that the Omicron variant will outpace any vaccine developed to combat it.

read more

UK daily Covid cases rise 8.6% per week with two confirmed Omicron infections

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/new-rules-explained-uk-battles-25562378 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos