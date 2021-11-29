Canada Confirms ‘Omicron’ Infections As Fauci In US Warns It Takes Two Weeks To Study New Strain, World News





The country’s first two cases of Omicron were discovered in Ontario, according to Canada’s health minister, after two people who had just traveled from Nigeria tested positive.

These are the first cases in North America to be discovered.

Travelers who have visited countries in southern Africa in the previous two weeks are not allowed entry into Canada, according to a ban that came into effect on Friday.

Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement he was informed today by the Public Health Agency of Canada that testing and surveillance of COVID-19 cases has confirmed two cases of the omicron variant of concern in Ontario.

As surveillance and testing continues, he added, “it is expected that more cases of this variant will be found in Canada.”

At least a dozen countries including the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Israel, Canada, Hong Kong, Australia and South Africa have found the Omicron strain so far .

In the United States, no case of the new strain has been confirmed.

According to the White House, President Joe Biden “will provide an update on the new variant and the reaction of the United States on Monday”.

Meanwhile, top US infectious disease official Dr Anthony Fauci said gathering accurate information on the new variant of the coronavirus will take two weeks.

Omicron has been named a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization, and countries around the world are banning travel from southern Africa, where the new strain was originally discovered, and adopting other safeguards additional.

According to the WHO, determining if there are major changes in the transmissibility, severity or consequences of COVID-19 vaccinations, diagnoses and therapies can take several weeks.

(With contributions from agencies)

