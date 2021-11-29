BP is looking at a huge green hydrogen plant in Teesside, England, to fuel its heavy trucks.





BP has announced the largest green hydrogen initiative to date on the UK domestic market, with plans to produce renewable H2 in the northeast of the UK, and says that by the end of 2010 the electrolyzer capacity could increase to 0.5 gigawatts.

The oil and gas supermajor aims to build an initial 60MW green hydrogen plant by 2025 as the first phase of its HyGreen Teesside project.

Then, under the already announced H2Teesside initiative, it could add 1 GW of blue hydrogen capacity planned based on carbon capture and associated gas, which could grow in a phase to match production with 500 MW electrolysis to meet demand by the end of the decade.

Matt Williamson, BP’s vice president of hydrogen, said the initial focus of the planned electrolysis will be to power the next generation of heavy trucks using fuel cells. In late October, the supermajor signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Daimler Truck to jointly develop a network of UK gas stations, with a joint statement explicitly mentioning green hydrogen in renewable electrolysis.

Williamson told Recharge that HyGreen is the end of that supply, adding that the first 60MW could fuel about 1,300 heavy duty trucks of the kind that currently rely on diesel.

HyGreen and H2Teesside, which BP said among them could account for 30% of the UK government’s 5GW 2030 target for H2 production, are itself a broad push to transform the region into the UK’s first integrated hydrogen hub and a major source of heavy oil fuel. is part of industry.

Asked if adding large-scale electrolysis along with Teessides blue capacity means that BP will see a significant customer base that will only buy green varieties, Williamson said that once the upcoming low-carbon standard in the UK is in place, the color will be supplied to most customers. will be secondary to But he added: There will always be certain customers who, for whatever reason, want to purchase a certain type of hydrogen.

Getting Started

Williamson also confirmed that the green hydrogen produced by HyGreen will start out more expensive than the blue type. It will definitely be more expensive to start with. But we have to start somewhere, and countries have to start somewhere. You should start building that H2 network in both production and use. Williamson adds that 60 megawatts is small enough to start with for a BP-scale company, but big enough to make a difference. We know that the cost of electrolyzers and the cost of renewable power will come down.

The scale of the first phase exceeds the 20 MW electrolyzer planned by Iberdrola in Scotland.

BP is pursuing one of the most ambitious renewable power initiatives among the oil and gas group, with a pipeline that already includes half a share of Ireland’s offshore wind power of 3 GW, with a net increase of 50 GW globally by 2030. Sea thats is expected to go into service later in the decade, with the possibility of more major projects in the UK that see a portion of its production being allocated to renewable hydrogen. Aberdeen will also produce green H2 on a smaller scale.

The company expects to make a final investment decision on HyGreen’s Phase 1 by 2023, but like everyone else working on a hydrogen project in the UK, they’re waiting breathlessly to see what support they’ll get from the UK government.

Complexity surrounding generations

For at least the initial 60 MW, Williamson said HyGreen Teesside will have to rely on renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) to cover the power used by the electrolyzers. BP’s management said it hopes this will be possible following the UK government’s review of the Renewable Transport Fuels Mandate (RTFO).

The RTFO, which sets the rules governing green fuels for transport, is one element of the UK government’s broad consensus on low-carbon hydrogen standards, which will set complex parameters for hydrogen under a national twin-track strategy that baffles some. will be It will recognize the role of green and blue H2 in the industry and will include support to support production investments.

Green hydrogen’s role is far less controversial than the Blues, with Britain’s support for the latter, which environmental groups claim as a license to anchor fossil fuels into energy systems more than necessary. The argument still does not exist. Directly connected to a co-located, dedicated power generation source.

These include whether an electrolyzer can draw grid power that may not be completely decarbonized on its own, and the basis for it, how the supply can prove green credentials, and rules for ensuring power to green hydrogen that gets government support. includes the need for In addition to being used for wider grids.

As BP evolves, Williamson said, “will work within the structure of government.”

