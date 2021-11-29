The Guardian’s Perspective on US Foreign Policy: The Case for Democratic Domination | Editorial





Joe Bidens’ foreign policy doctrine views the future relationship between democracies and authoritarian regimes as a competitive one, accompanied by a battle of narratives. Undemocratic regimes have become brazen in their repression, and many democratic governments have regressed in adopting their tactics of restricting free speech and weakening the rule of law. The United States, under Donald Trump, was not immune to such trends. A European think tank warned last week that there remains a risk that the United States will slide into authoritarianism.

The Biden administration announced next month the first of two virtual democracy summits bringing together government, civil society and business leaders from more than 100 countries. That might sound a bit rich, given the history of the Americas of befriending dictators and overthrowing elected leaders she didn’t like. Invitations were extended to a group so large that it includes liberal democracies, weak democracies and states with authoritarian characteristics. Mr Biden deserves applause for seeking a renewal of democracy, asking participants to reflect on their record in defending human rights and fighting corruption.

The world is facing a return to great power politics, where global rules take precedence over historical spheres of influence. Russia threatening Ukraine is an example. No one would choose this situation, but democracies have to face it. As the EU has noted, the high seas, space and the Internet are increasingly contested areas. Mr. Biden is a realist. He is ready to cooperate with countries from Poland to the Philippines, where democracy is receding, to dissuade Moscow and Beijing. The world is not black and white either. India, a struggling democracy, watered down this month’s Cop26 final communiqué, backed by autocratic China.

Beijing is the ghost of the American Democracy Day, a fact pointed out by Mr. Bidens invited to Taiwan. Sino-US relations can be competitive, but not to the point where they cannot work together. Vaccine nationalism was a warning about how soft power could be militarized. It would be wrong to rationalize American actions by demonizing its rivals. China’s alternative economic and political system does not make conflict inevitable, although Beijing’s rattle and US defense spending make dodging more difficult. This month, a video conference between the US and Chinese presidents suggested that their nations were trucks speeding down the international relations highway and in need of a guardrail.

New rules of conduct are essential in trade where Mr. Biden has continued Mr. Trump’s tariff hikes on Chinese exports. The United States suffered a backlash from the economic upheaval induced by trade openness which should have been addressed by redistributive policies. In their absence, the result has been rampant inequality in the United States and a richer and more unequal China. Mr. Biden says he makes the economy work for ordinary Americans and thus helps regain their faith in democracy. Yet without reform of global trade rules, the benefits of higher wages in the United States will largely accrue to countries like China that suppress household incomes.

In response, Biden is seeking coalitions with Democratic allies to replace the current model of liberalization. Chinese historian Qin Hui argues that on the left, globalization is as popular in China as it is unpopular in the West. Prof Qin suggests that Chinese concerns about growing inequalities should be allayed through political reform so that workers can strengthen their bargaining position. It seems a distant possibility. China got richer without becoming more democratic. Professor Qins’ views may resonate in Washington, but they are on the wrong track in Beijing, which has already banned his work, and instead prefers slogans signaling a crackdown on high incomes. Mr. Biden sees democratic values ​​under attack both at home and abroad. The US president has identified the challenge. The hardest part is meeting him.

