3 dead, several injured in suspected DUI crash on US 95 south of Beatty | New





LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The northbound lanes of US 95 were closed south of Beatty after a crash that left three people dead and at least two hospitalized in the middle of a vacation trip on Sunday.

On November 28 at approximately 11:20 a.m., Nevada State Police received a call about an accident at mile 27 in Nye County south of Beatty, before Death Valley Junction Road.

Before the crash, soldiers were trying to locate a silver Volvo that was said to have been driven recklessly, according to Private Ashlee Wellman. While moving north, the Volvo entered southbound lanes.

According to preliminary details from Wellman, a southbound truck towing an RV saw the Volvo cross its path and pulled to the shoulder to avoid a crash. The Volvo struck the left side of the motorhome. The two adult occupants were not injured, Wellman said.

Behind the motorhome, a UMC Yukon had parked on the shoulder to avoid a collision with the Volvo. After hitting the motorhome, the Volvo continued to drive north on the southbound lane and slid the GMC sideways. Two adult occupants and two minors were not injured in the GMC, Wellman said.

The Volvo then crashed head-on into a Chrysler van with five occupants. One adult male, one male child and one female child were pronounced dead at the scene. The adult driver was airlifted to UMC Trauma, and the male child was taken to hospital.

The Volvo then collided with another Ford motorhome after crashing with the Chrysler minivan. Two adult occupants of the Ford sustained moderate and minor injuries, Wellman said.

Nevada State Police have arrested the driver of the Volvo on suspicion of drunk driving. He was rushed to hospital with minor injuries and will be transported to Pahrump Prison pending his medical evaluation, Wellman said.

The identities of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of the parents.

The southbound lanes reopened at 2:36 p.m., according to the Regional Transport Commission. Northbound lanes remain closed until 8 p.m.

#FASTALERT 2:34 p.m., Nov 28, 2021 = UPDATE = Crash US-95 Hwy Remains Closed NB Before Death Valley Jct Rd, South of Beatty, NV (NYE Milepost 27), Use alternate routes

– RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 28, 2021

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox5vegas.com/news/3-dead-several-injured-in-suspected-dui-crash-on-us-95-south-of-beatty/article_528131da-509b-11ec-9b7e-9744df03c541.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos