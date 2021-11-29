



The Bureau of Meteorology paid attention to snow and ice in winter weather over the weekend.

Storm Arwen has disrupted many parts of England, bringing strong winds, sleet and snow.

Gusts of nearly 100 miles per hour have also caused transport disruptions, power outages and damage to buildings, and heavy snow has trapped trucks and used plows in many areas.

Last night many parts of the country fell to minus 4/-5 degrees below zero and Sharp in Cumbria recorded minus 6.4 degrees.

But the cold weather doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon.

On Sunday, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a yellow weather advisory for ice to continue until late Monday morning.

They said, “If the showers and sleet and snow last longer, they will end this evening.

“Clear skies will result in widespread frost, possibly creating an icy surface in the area, with partial snow melt during the day.”

The warning added that some untreated roads, pavements and bike lanes could have ice patches, which would increase the chance of accidents and increase travel times.

There is also an icy surface, which increases the risk of slipping and falling.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the areas affected by the yellow warning are as follows.

Central, Tayside & Pipes

Angus

East Midlands

Derby

Derbyshire

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

Nottinghamshire

east of england

Norfolk

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

moray

London and South East England

Hampshire

oxfordshire

Portsmouth

southampton

West Berkshire

West Sussex

northeast england

Darlington

Durham

gateshead

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

Northumberland

Red Car and Cleveland

South Tyneside

Stockton-on-Teeth Sunderland

north west england

Cheshire East

Greater Manchester

SW Scotland and Rossian border

East Rossian

Midlosian Parliament

scottish border

south west england

Dorset

Gloucestershire

south gloucestershire

Swindon

Wiltshire

West Midlands

Herefordshire

Shropshire

staffordshire

Stoke on Trent

Telford and Rekin

Warwickshire

West Midlands suburbs

Worcestershire

Yorkshire & Humber

East Riding in Yorkshire

Kingston upon Hull

north east lincolnshire

north lincolnshire

north yorkshire

south yorkshire

west yorkshire

On Twitter, the Meteorological Agency added that Britons could still see snow on the hills.

They said, “It’s a #cold #frost start on #Monday morning, but will slowly warm up in the north and west as clouds and rain fall across Scotland and Northern Ireland, possibly with a temporary #snowfall for some people,” they said.

