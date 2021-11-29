Christine Quinn criticizes ‘sick’ claims she faked pregnancy





Christine Quinn MEGA

To defend oneself. After sharing her pregnancy and childbirth journey in Season 4 of Selling the Sunset, Christine Quinn applauded the comments online surrounding her maternity journey.

K yall is beyond fking sick, the Oppenheim Group real estate agent, 33, shared via Instagram Story on Saturday, November 27, alongside a screenshot from a DM she received from ‘a social media user claiming that she was never actually pregnant. (Quinns’ post has since been deleted.)

The author of How to Be a Boss Bitch first responded to an Instagram user who asked him privately: Why did you fake your pregnancy? It’s totally okay to admit to having a surrogate, but don’t set unrealistic expectations for PP moms when you haven’t even carried the baby yourself. It is misleading and a pity.

Courtesy of Christine Quinn / Instagram

After shutting down the claims via Instagram, Quinn doubled down on his position via Twitter.

For anyone still crazy about the gate of pregnancy, please check out my ig stories. And sorry, she tweeted on Saturday. It really is so hurtful.

When another social media user called out the alleged Texas native pregnancy via the social media platform, the Netflix personality subtly replied: Please go track my ig now, byeeee, by se referring to its original story message.

Later, a fan kindly backed Quinn, writing: You can post a photo of the birth and these conspirators still won’t believe you. A bit sick.

She replied at the time: [Haha] so real baby.

TheSelling Sunsetstar who welcomed son Christian with husband Christian Richard in May showcased their growing baby bump and exaggerated baby shower in season 4 of the Netflix hit. During the new season, which dropped earlier this week, she also shared her traumatic birth story with fellow Oppenheim agents Vanessa Villela and Amanza Smith after meeting her little one for the first time on camera.

He was sticking out to the side and his umbilical cord was wrapped around him, Quinn said on the reality show. They said his heart rate was slowing. All I hear is an emergency cesarean. Let’s go let’s go![Christian] was absolutely creepy. My heart rate was going down, the baby’s heart rate was going down, then one of the nurses walked up to Christian and said: You need to make it a priority now. You have to choose one. He was like, both.

Following the emergency procedure, the reality TV star admitted she was in no rush to expand her family further.

It’s something we’ve certainly talked about, but my birth was so, so traumatic, she exclusively told Us Weekly in June. Normally right away I would say, Yeah, let’s go, but that left me a little hesitant. I really, really want to know that I’m healed, and it’s time to just before I think about it. But that would be nice.

At the time, the Juilliard School alum also spoke about her postpartum body and not putting pressure on yourself to return to her pre-baby weight.

Whatever my body has been through and what women face when they have babies, it’s really crazy, Quinn told us. I think your body will never be the same again. My body and my hormones will never be the same again, but it’s something that I really embraced and I’m kind of rolling with it. I was just like, I don’t care what people think of me. I might look silly and bloated, but I don’t care. I had a baby. It’s quite powerful!

Moms Like Us addresses all of your parenting matters and breaks down all of the celebrity parenting news for the week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-moms/news/christine-quinn-slams-sick-claims-she-faked-her-pregnancy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos