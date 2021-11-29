US does not impose new Omicron tests for passengers from southern Africa





A sign announces testing for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ahead of the Thanksgiving vacation at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, United States, November 22, 2021. REUTERS / Brian Snyder

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register now

WASHINGTON, Nov.28 (Reuters) – U.S. health officials have imposed no new testing or tracing requirements in response to the recently discovered Omicron COVID-19 variant that prompted the Biden administration to restrict travel from Southern Africa.

Starting Monday, the United States will ban most foreign travelers from South Africa and seven other southern African countries in an attempt to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, which was first identified in South Africa on Friday.

However, the travel restrictions do not prohibit flights and do not apply to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents of the United States. Until the ban begins at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, flights from South Africa continued to carry foreign nationals.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register now

Air passengers entering the United States from overseas are already subject to the CDC’s stringent COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements, but are generally not monitored by health officials after they depart from flights and are not required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival in the United States. States.

Almost all foreign nationals entering the United States must be vaccinated to enter, but Americans do not need to be vaccinated to return home.

Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and United Airlines (UAL.O), the two airlines that fly direct to Johannesburg, said on Friday they did not expect any changes to their South Africa-U.S. Flights after the discovery of the variant.

Fully vaccinated travelers must provide proof of negative COVID-19 tests taken within three days of departure, but those who are not fully vaccinated must have tested negative within the day.

The CDC did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on how its requirements are being enforced or whether it will issue additional requirements since the emergence of the Omicron variant resulted in travel restrictions in the United States.

No case of the Omicron variant was identified in the United States on Friday, the CDC said. But infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said over the weekend he was probably already in the United States.

The CDC said on Friday that it plans to quickly identify variant B.1.1.529 if it emerges in the United States.

United currently operates five flights per week between Newark and Johannesburg. Delta operates three from Johannesburg to Atlanta.

Two flights from South Africa that landed in the Netherlands on Friday had 13 passengers with the Omicron variant on board, Dutch authorities said on Sunday, and cases are being discovered in countries around the world.

The Omicron cases in the Netherlands were among 61 cases that tested positive for COVID-19 out of around 600 passengers on both flights.

A spokesperson for KLM, the Dutch branch of Air France (AIRF.PA), said passengers on the flight had either tested negative or shown proof of vaccination before boarding the planes in Cape Town and in Johannesburg.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register now

Reporting by Nandita Bose, Peter Szekely, David Shepardson; Editing by Heather Timmons and Diane Craft

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-does-not-impose-new-omicron-testing-passengers-southern-africa-2021-11-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos