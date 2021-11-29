Plant-based meat loses its enthusiasm in the United States as sales plummet





Plant-based meat is losing its enthusiasm, with falling sales in the United States clouding expectations that the nascent category would take a share of the actual animal meat market.

In the four weeks leading up to Oct. 3, sales of plant-based meat substitutes fell 1.8% from the previous year, bringing a decline for 2021 to 0.6%, according to the group of US SPINS retail data.

An increase in plant-based meat sales at the onset of the pandemic in 2020 posed a significant obstacle to growth this year, but demand has also been affected by consumers eating less at home as restrictions have worsened. lifted, while supply chain issues have made some products unavailable in stores, SPINS said. Elsewhere, a wave of new products has overwhelmed consumers, he added.

The United States is the largest market for “new” plant-based meats that simulate the taste and texture of real meat. The drop in sales comes after weak revenues in recent weeks from Beyond Meat and Maple Leaf Foods, the Canadian meat group that owns plant protein specialist Green Leaf.

“Over the past six months, unexpectedly, there has been a rapid deceleration in the growth rates of the plant protein category,” Michael McCain, managing director of Maple Leaf, told analysts.

McCain blamed a 6.6% drop in the company’s plant protein sales on the decline in the refrigerated retail and restaurant food category. The group was looking at the causes, he said, to try to understand the changes in the market.

Maple Leaf exceeded revenue expectations with a 13.4 percent sales increase in its real meat division. BMO analysts said they expected the plant protein market review to result in reduced capital and marketing spending, which should improve results next year.

Shares of Beyond Meat have fallen since reporting third-quarter revenue of $ 106 million, after lowering its earlier guidance from $ 120 million to $ 140 million last month.

Ethan Brown, chief executive, criticized consumers for shopping less and being less open to trying new products, as well as being less interested in healthy options. He also mentioned the reduction in product sampling possibilities, as the Delta variant extended consumer exposure to limited exposure.

The drop in sales comes at a time when more start-ups and food companies are offering new plant-based meat products. The latest entrants are offering realistic “cuts” of meat using techniques such as 3D printing.

Bahige El-Rayes of consultancy Bain said that with plant-based alternatives to meat still 30-40% more expensive than real meat and the improvements in taste and texture required, an increase in capacity production to reduce costs and more research and development were essential. so that the category continues to grow.

Concerns about the environmental impact of livestock, cruelty to animals and health have spurred investments in alternative proteins in recent years.

In 2020, alternative protein start-ups raised record capital of $ 3.1 billion, including $ 2.1 billion for plant-based meat, dairy and eggs. Investors still appear bullish on the category, with Impossible Foods announcing this month the close of a $ 500 million fundraiser, raising nearly $ 2 billion since its inception in 2011.

Some executives believe the drop in sales is temporary. Steven Cahillane, managing director of Kellogg, owner of the herbal brand MorningStar Farms, said the company’s consumer studies showed “there is still a lot of enthusiasm and enthusiasm” for plant-based alternatives to meat.

Video: Laboratory meat: the future of food?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/61e78273-2b3c-4bb6-b3f1-b01ef338a04d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos