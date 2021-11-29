Britain, Israel Promises to Stop Iran’s Acquisition of Nuclear Weapons | nuclear weapons news





Israeli FM Yair Lapid traveled to London and Paris to discuss Iran as nuclear negotiations resumed in Vienna in 2015.

Britain and Israel will work day and night to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power, their foreign ministers said in a joint article.

Britain’s Liz Truss and Israel’s Yair Lapid told the Telegraph newspaper Sunday that time is running out and close cooperation with partners and friends is needed to thwart Iran’s ambitions.

Rapids arrived in London on Sunday for a two-day tour of England and France.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he was very concerned that world powers would lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for insufficient restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program, which negotiators convened in Vienna the day before. nuclear deal.

One of Lapids’ main goals in visiting Britain and France is to ensure that banking sanctions on Iran remain in place, Israel Channel 13 reports.

According to the Telegraph, Lapid is expected to meet with Britishman Truss on Monday to sign a series of agreements, including a 10-year agreement to work closely together in areas such as cybersecurity, technology, trade and defense.

The foreign minister said in an article that Israel would officially become Britain’s first-tier cyber partner.

Afterwards, Rapid will attend an event hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, where the two officials will be speaking.

The foreign minister is due to visit France on Monday night before meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday afternoon.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Saeed Khatibzadeh responded to the joint article, saying that “the West’s intention to seek a comprehensive joint plan of action (JCPOA) is questionable.”

He told reporters at a press conference on Monday that the meeting between the two European parties to the nuclear deal and the biggest opponent of the nuclear deal the day before the talks showed they really didn’t want sanctions lifted.

Khatibzadeh shows that these countries are not only not serious, they want the talks to be lengthy and they do not want the effective implementation of the JCPOA.

With Iran sticking to its hardline stance and increasingly frustrated by the western powers, hopes for a breakthrough in breaking the 2015 nuclear deal seem slimy.

Diplomats say there is little time left to reinvigorate an agreement that then US President Donald Trump scrapped in 2018 and which has upset Iran and disappointed other great powers linked to Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

Six indirect talks were held from April to June. The new round begins after a vacuum triggered by the election of new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline Islamic leader.

A new negotiating team in Tehran has put forward a requirement that US and European diplomats find unrealistic, Western diplomats said.

The requirements include the withdrawal of all US and European Union sanctions imposed since 2017, including those not related to Iran’s nuclear program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/29/uk-and-israel-pledge-to-stop-iran-gaining-nuclear-weapons

