Omicron May Cause Stagflation In US, Says Leading Economist





The rapid spread of the novel strain of the Omicron coronavirus has not only overwhelmed healthcare infrastructure across the world, but has also made US financial markets worried about stagflation – that terrible combination of rising inflation and rising inflation. declining growth.

The rate at which the strain is spreading was discovered in Africa earlier this month and nine countries have now reported cases threatening to disrupt what little normalcy people have seen in recent months.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified Omicron as a variant of concern because of the higher risk of infection and the possibility of vaccine escape. Several countries, including the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, have announced restrictions on travel from southern African countries.

As the world struggled to control the spread of Omicron, the markets immediately reacted to the news. Risk assets were sold, including large losses of equities around the world. The VIX, often seen as an index of fear, jumped nine points to over 27 on Friday. Oil prices have fallen by more than 10 percent. Meanwhile, U.S. government bond yields, including a 16 basis point drop in the 10-year Treasury, recorded their biggest one-day move since last year.

A prominent economist told Fox News that Omicron’s rapid spread could exacerbate supply chain problems and amplify record inflationary pressures.

Those two things together: lower growth, high inflation is stagflation, and that’s what worries the market right now, said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at financial services firm Allianz.

I think it is time for the Fed to change its policy … inflation is not transient and it is really important that the Fed realizes that, he added.

Omicron was first discovered in samples from southern Africa earlier this month. As more scientists began to study the world’s latest infection threatening the world after Delta, it emerged that Omicron contained more than 30 mutations – the highest to date in any of the coronavirus variants.

Scientists have expressed hope that the existing vaccine arsenal should be able to control the spread of Omicron, as research is underway to find more effective vaccines and boosters.

