



Masks will once again become mandatory in public transport and shops in the UK as the government works to curb the spread of the strain formerly known as Nu. The Omicron variant (the World Health Organization skipped two Greek letters: Nu because it sounds like new and Xi because it is a common surname) has been found in England and Scotland, but two of the Scottish cases, in particular, indicate that community transmission is already taking place. This is surprising, as it suggests.

Does that mean another lock is in progress? Ministers argue that it is not. Christmas, etc. are not saved. And we still don’t know much about Omicron and how it might affect hospitalization and mortality rates.

A minister recently told me that another lock would have to go through a triple lock. The first is the fear of how it will affect the Conservative electoral college if another lockdown has to be put in place. The second is the mood of the cabinet and whether the Treasury is willing to pay for it. The third is to secure a majority for another lockdown in the House of Representatives.

The new transformation could mean that the first hurdles of surviving another political lockdown are more easily overcome. Yet another blockade should mean additional financial support, something that cabinets in general and prime ministers in particular are reluctant to provide.

Without these measures, opposition support for another blockade in the House of Representatives is unlikely, and given the depth of opposition, it is difficult to see that another blockade can be passed by Conservative votes alone. Another one of the party.

Worse, we have learned very little in the last two years. Health and safety executives’ business guidance still contains a lot of talk about cleaning surfaces (actions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19), but little about ventilation. In the meantime, the number of ventilated public buildings can be counted on one hand.

And as the FT reported this morning (November 29), the Vaccine Manufacturing Center, the UK government’s flagship project to enable the UK to quickly produce all kinds of jabs, is up for sale.

The Omicron variant is partly the product of a global failure in which the rich world failed to learn the predictable lesson that uncontrolled epidemics in poor countries cost the rich world directly. But the UK’s limited toolkit of how to react quickly to new mutations is a product that is closer to the home and has failed to elicit simple and easy lessons.

