New Omicron Variant Travel Restrictions – U.S. Embassy Tokyo (November 29, 2021)





Location: Japan Date: November 29, 2021

NEW TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

On November 29, 2021, the government of Japan announced enhanced quarantine measures in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. As of November 30, 2021 at 00:00, the entry of new non-resident foreign nationals (including study trip students) will be suspended.

Travelers permitted to enter Japan will be required to self-quarantine at home, private residence or hotel for 14 days, subject to Japanese government approval. Previous plans to reduce the quarantine period to three or 10 days have been suspended.

Currently, travelers from the United States are not subject to enhanced quarantine measures that require new arrivals to self-quarantine at a location designated by the Japanese government. Travelers from several southern African countries will now be required to self-quarantine for 10 days at a government facility in Japan. Rules related to quarantine requirements can change often and with little notice. Travelers should monitor local information sources, as well as the websites of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Justice, and Department of Health, Labor and Welfare before traveling.

The total number of travelers allowed to enter Japan will drop from 5,000 to 3,000 as of December 1, 2021.

The U.S. Embassy urges all U.S. citizens planning to visit Japan to carefully review the information available from the government of Japan.

The ability of the U.S. Embassy to intervene on behalf of travelers denied boarding at their embarkation point or denied entry upon arrival in Japan is extremely limited, and travelers denied entry at Japanese ports of entry will likely be immediately re-embarked on return flights to the United States. .

For questions regarding the Japanese government’s travel restrictions, visit the section of the Foreign Ministry’s website titled “Gradual Measures to Resume Cross-Border Travel” and “Border Enforcement Measures to Prevent the Spread of the Novel Coronavirus ( COVID-19). “

