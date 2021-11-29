Omicron in Scotland: Sturgeon urges UK government to tighten travel restrictions





Nicola Sturgeon and First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford have written a joint letter to Boris Johnson, Sturgeon said at a press briefing on Monday.

The two leaders urged all travelers entering from overseas to self-isolate for eight days and undergo PCR testing on the second and eighth days of entry.

They also asked the Prime Minister to convene an emergency COBRA meeting to discuss Britain's response.

They also asked the Prime Minister to convene an emergency COBRA meeting to discuss Britain’s response.

Nicola Sturgeon gave an update at an unscheduled briefing on Monday.

Passengers arriving in the UK from 4 a.m. on Tuesday are now required to undergo a PCR test until the end of two days of entry and quarantine until they test negative, with 10 South African countries added to the red travel list. .

In Scotland, six new variants have been identified so far. Four are in the Lanarkshire area and two are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Sturgeon said anything other than a four-country approach to international travel won’t work.

As we know from the early stages of the pandemic, we hope that a four-country agreement will come true, as many people travel to Scotland and Wales via airports in England, so a less than four-country approach to a requirement like this is ineffective. reached, she said.

The prime minister did not comment on what action the Scottish government will take if Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not agree to stricter travel restrictions.

We will continue to see what the reaction to that is and hope for a positive discussion, she said.

The prime minister has not ruled out additional domestic restrictions or expansion of the vaccine passport system, but said the situation is changing rapidly and the response will continue to be reviewed.

She said there is still a huge amount of unknowns about the Omicron variant, and that contact tracing and surveillance is ongoing in Scotland.

She said what we know at this stage confirms that we need to take it seriously and continue to take precautions at this stage.

We all hope that new understandings of this will decrease rather than increase our level of concern, but there is no doubt that this will present potentially the most difficult development in the course of the pandemic for quite some time.

Public Health Scotland and local health protection teams are working together to conduct enhanced contact tracing to determine the origin of the virus and all individuals who have come into contact with people in recent weeks.

Close contacts of suspected Omicron patients are advised to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not.

Omicron in Scotland: How bad is the Omicron variant?

The first two cases were announced on Saturday in Nottingham and Essex, UK, and a third case of Omicron in the UK on Sunday was found in a person who could travel to southern Africa.

The UK will convene an emergency G7 health ministers meeting on Monday to discuss the strain first discovered in South Africa.

Professor Jim Naismith, Director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute and Professor of Structural Biology at the University of Oxford, said of the new strain in Scotland: Listed countries are expected.

Travel is actually all-or-nothing when it comes to the Covid-19 strain. Variants that spread rapidly will move faster than surveillance systems.

Suspension of travel to one country and allowing travel in another was not particularly effective as the virus could use multiple transit routes.

Similarly, distinguishing who can travel to a country on the basis of citizenship doesn’t work well because the virus doesn’t care about passports.

Regional zoning in the UK has failed for the same reason and has little scientific basis.

Omicron variants of the virus seem to have a foothold here.

