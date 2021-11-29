UK IPOs surge 310% in one year with 113 listings in London





Monday, November 29, 2021

New data shared with City AM shows that the number of initial public offerings (IPOs) on the UK stock market has increased by more than 310% in one year, with 113 companies listed in 2020/21, compared to just 36 in the previous 12 months. This morning.

According to figures from Bowmore Asset Management, the market value of publicly traded companies has also increased by more than 300%, from 16.5 billion won last year to 50.9 billion won this year.

Despite claims that the UK stock market still relies on old economic stocks like banks, miners and oil and gas companies, many high-profile tech companies chose London for their stock market debut last year.

These include recent blockbuster IPOs such as the 8 billion listing of fintech company Wise and the 1.7 billion floating stock of cybersecurity firm Darktrace.

Other prominent tech companies that have chosen London include Trustpilot and Alphawave.

Surprisingly, there were 27 IPOs due to a significant increase in IPO activity during the summer during July and August of this year, when the IPO market is typically on summer vacation.

This is the highest number of IPOs in two months since 2016. The summer 2021 IPO group included 5 billion floats of biotech company Oxford Nanopore.

Investors were worried about the potential disruption of the global supply chain could disrupt the IPO market. But Bowmore says this has not dampened the company’s enthusiasm for UK IPOs, although it may temporarily have made some investors more cautious.

Uncertainty from the pandemic has caused a drought in the IPO market in 2020. But the London IPO market has really boomed in the past 12 months,” said Charles Incledon, Client Director, Bowmore Asset Management.

He told City AM this morning: It is exciting to know that for equity market investors, so many major companies still see the open market as the best platform to realize their full growth potential.”

“This is good news for individual investors as speculation has increased last year that private equity for institutional investors has become the basis for further investment, denying individual investors the opportunity to invest in new growth companies.”

As the UK stock market has seen in recent months, raising a major tech IPO is a win for individual investors. They can potentially benefit from the growth of their most successful businesses and potentially benefit from greater exposure to sectors often reserved for institutional investors in private equity,” concluded Incledon.

