US Covid-19: Omicron variant recalls coronavirus “still under control”, says professor of medicine





“But it’s quite likely that we will see cases,” said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.

“It should redouble our efforts to use the tools we have, which are vaccinations and boosters – and to make sure we send them to the rest of the world as well,” Collins told CNN on Sunday.

“It also means we have to be careful with mitigation strategies that people are really fed up with, like wearing masks when you’re indoors with other people who might not be vaccinated, and keep that social distance.” “, did he declare.

“I know, America – you are really tired of hearing these things. But the virus is not tired of us. And it is metamorphosing itself.”

Why Omicron “Looks Different” From Other Variants

As the coronavirus continues to spread, new mutations – and new variants – are expected.

“We’ve seen a lot of variations appear over the past five or six months, and most of them haven’t meant much. It looks different,” said Dr Ashish Jha, Dean of Brown University. School of Public Health.

The Omicron variant has an unusually high number of mutations, with more than 30 mutations in the spike protein alone, South African genomic scientists said last week. Spike proteins are the structures used by a virus to enter the cells that it attacks.

And “10 or more” of the mutations are found on the receptor binding domain, which “binds to cells in your nasal pharynx and lungs,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC on Sunday.

“In other words, the profile of the mutations strongly suggests that this is going to have a transmissibility advantage,” said the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

When experts looked at other variants, Jha said, it usually took several months for these strains to become dominant – in other words, the most common strain of the virus spreading in an area.

“This one became dominant very quickly in South Africa in areas where it was found – within days to weeks, instead of months,” Jha said.

“Now the number of cases in South Africa is quite low, so that could also be for other reasons – not just because it’s more transmissible. But the speed at which it took off is really unlike anything else. that we’ve seen before. “

Collins said it was not yet clear whether the Omicron variant was more contagious than the Delta variant.

“It certainly shows signs of the ability to spread quickly,” he said. “What we don’t know is if he can compete with Delta.”

It’s also too early to tell if the Omicron variant causes more serious illness, Collins said.

In short: “There is still a lot we don’t know about Omicron,” said Dr. Céline Gounder, epidemiologist and infectious disease expert.

“We’re still learning,” Gounder said on Sunday. “As we said very early in the pandemic, pandemics are not about panic. They are about policies, protocols and practices. And in this case, that means doing the job of characterizing the virus.”

Don’t be surprised by renewed Covid-19 restrictions, expert says

An increasing number of countries have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant. Canada joined that list on Sunday, when health officials confirmed two cases in Ottawa, Ontario. The two had recently traveled from Nigeria and are in self-isolation, Canadian health officials said.

If the Omicron variant isn’t already in the United States, it will be “soon,” said Dr. William Schaffner, professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“It’s going to go around the world. It looks like it,” Schaffner said on Saturday.

And that could prompt a return to more stringent Covid-19 mitigation efforts.

“I think we could, indeed, be in a phase of a lot more masks, a lot more social distancing and more restrictions and obligations for vaccination in the future,” Schaffner said.

Word of the variant spread as Americans packed airports to near-pre-pandemic levels for Thanksgiving and the start of the holiday season: the Transportation Security Administration said it screened about 2.3 million people in airports across the country on Wednesday, making it the busiest day at security checks since March 2020.

All the more reason to get vaccinated or boosted

About 59% of Americans are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and about 19% of those fully vaccinated have received a booster dose, according to CDC data.

As vaccine makers test their vaccines against the new Omicron variant, health experts have said it is important for anyone eligible to get a vaccine or a Covid-19 booster to do so now.

“The main thing people can do to protect themselves right now is if you aren’t vaccinated, get vaccinated,” Gounder said. “If this turns out to be a variant that eludes the immune system, it might also be beneficial to get an extra dose or a booster dose of vaccine.”

Fauci gave similar advice: “If there was a reason for people vaccinated to be stimulated, and for those who weren’t vaccinated to get vaccinated, now is,” he told NBC.

“If you are six months or more away from the second dose of an mRNA (vaccine) – be it Pfizer or Moderna – get boosted. If you have two months or more after the single dose of J&J, get boosted. “

Fauci said he believes the current vaccines – and especially the booster doses – would at least help somewhat against the Omicron variant.

“When you’re boosted, your antibody level goes way above what the peak level was after the second dose,” Fauci told NBC.

“And that’s the reason why we even think with variants like Omicron that if you’re boosted you’ll get an antibody level high enough that it’s likely that you can get to at least some degree – and can. -be a lot – protective against that. “

Moderna has said it is testing the ability of its Covid-19 vaccine to neutralize Omicron, and data is expected in the coming weeks.

The company said it is also testing a higher dose booster and an Omicron-specific booster in case the current vaccine and booster don’t work enough against the new variant.

If scientists determine that an Omicron-specific vaccine dose is needed, “we believe that within a few weeks to maybe two to three months, we would be able to have an Omicron-specific vaccine booster for. testing, ”Moderna chief medical officer Dr Paul Burton said. Sunday.

BioNTech, the German company that has partnered with Pfizer to make a vaccine against Covid-19, is also studying the impact of Omicron on their vaccine, with data expected in the coming weeks.

Johnson & Johnson said it is also testing the effectiveness of its vaccine against Omicron.

Moderna said the Omicron variant could be a challenge.

“The combination of mutations represents a significant potential risk for accelerating the decline in natural and vaccine-induced immunity,” the company said Friday.

But Jha said he didn’t think the new variant meant “vaccines would be made unnecessary.”

“I think it’s extremely unlikely,” he said. “The question is, is there a small blow to the effectiveness of the vaccine, or is there a big blow?”

“A few weeks of uncertainty”

Before scientists can say how well current vaccines might work against Omicron, “we still have to go through a few weeks of uncertainty,” Burton said.

“There are three questions we really need answers to: How transmissible is this variant? How serious is it? And the antibodies produced in response to current vaccines (will they be) effective? And we won’t know (answer the) last question for a few weeks, ”Burton told CNN on Sunday.

“But what we do know is that the best protection is to get vaccinated. If you’re on the fence, if you haven’t been vaccinated, get vaccinated. And now anyone over 18 years in this country is at least eligible for the booster, so if you are now eligible for the boost, get boosted as well, “he said.

“By doing that, we at least know that you’ll get that critical first line of protection. And then, of course, there are some additional, simpler things you can do – wash your hands, some social distancing, wear a mask if any. These two together, right now – until we know exactly what’s going on – are going to be critical in our line of defense. ”

“The virus is still under control … tighten your seat belts”

With or without the Omicron strain, the United States is still struggling with the Delta variant.

Covid-19-related hospitalizations in 16 states increased by more than 50% in the past week compared to the previous week, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

“I think we just have to think that the virus is still under control. I don’t care about your Covid fatigue,” Schaffner said.

“We’re going to have to deal with this on an ongoing basis very, very seriously.… Tighten your seat belts.”

CNN’s Dakin Andone, John Bonifield, Jacqueline Howard, Virginia Langmaid, Michael Nedelman, Christina Maxouris and Kaitlan Collins contributed to this report.

