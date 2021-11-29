Popeyes UK opening: Londoners line up for a fried chicken sandwich





This week, the much-anticipated imported fast food and American fried chicken tycoon Popeyes made its London debut at Stratford’s shiny new flagship restaurant in Westfield Shopping Centre.

Popeye’s arrival in London is quite exhilarating at the expense of old timer fried chicken chain KFC. Located on the first floor of the Westfields Food Court, opposite McDonald’s. And as global food brands are ruthlessly exploiting opportunities in the post-Brexit closed London restaurant dystopia, Popeye will be another American fast-food tycoon and neighbor, as Wendys set up in Westfield when she returns to the UK in August this year. is.

Their Shake Shack debut in 2013 and the recent 2018 Jollibee-matched Popeyes Louisiana Fried Chicken Sandwich have been on the rise since they first announced their London Open in March this year. This restaurant is definitely the first of 350 sites across the country. the next few years.

Popeye was founded in 1972 in New Orleans, but the most notable in recent years has been the online chicken sandwich war of 2019. But Popeye’s success as a food business cannot exist outside of a conversation about the broader economy, often questionable labor practices, low wages, and sourcing of ingredients used by fast food brands. Also, its success cannot be fully understood without first putting it in the context of the racial history of fried chicken in the United States.

The people who work on the front lines of poultry farms and restaurants are among the biggest contributors to a brand’s success. In hype launches like London, the demands placed on employees are not commensurate with the rewards offered to them. But low cost means low prices for food that is very intentionally designed to appeal to the majority of people, often economically and socially excluded from many other areas of restaurant culture.

The consensus of the hypebeasts this week is that this big import will actually appeal to a large number of people. That said, the chicken is better and the sandwiches are better. While marketing probably surpasses a lot. All this, as expected, was the huge crowds on the first day, so the photographers at Eater Londons were there to witness the hype, hysteria and bliss in real life.

To borrow Popeye’s words, are you ready?

Popeye’s Global Development Chef Peter Genna is waiting in line. Or full title: Director of Culinary Innovation Director of Global Product Development Popeyess London At launch, employees were sometimes overwhelmed by the number of customers and orders. We’ve reached the forefront of UK CEO Tom Crowley awaiting launch. many. Command. Subscribe to the Eater London Newsletter

