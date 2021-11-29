NYC expands mask advisory as U.S. travel ban for Omicron variant takes effect – NBC New York





Flights from South Africa and seven other southern African countries to John F. Kennedy International Airport were only filled with US citizens on Monday as the country’s travel ban intended to slow the spread of a new variant of COVID-19 takes effect.

Although not much is known about the so-called omicron strain, New York City and state officials say they are “closely monitoring” the newly identified variant of the coronavirus and no cases of the newly identified variant has only been detected in New York or the rest of the United States as of yet.

It’s still unclear just how dangerous omicron is to New Yorkers – vaccinated or not – but Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged everyone to double down on precautionary measures: wearing masks, washing their hands. and get vaccinated.

“The vaccine also remains one of our best weapons in the fight against the pandemic, and this news further underscores the need for each of us to get vaccinated and receive the booster if you are fully vaccinated,” Hochul said.

A new variant, named B.1.1.529, was named the variant of concern by the World Health Organization and was given the name omicron for the letter of the Greek alphabet.

The effort to keep vaccination at the forefront as the primary tool against all variant threats was doubled down by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Mayor-elect Eric Adams, who joined the former at a press conference Monday. Their tripling of messages on vaccines was accompanied by a new masking message from the city’s health commissioner.

Dr Dave Chokshi said a new advisory “strongly” recommended that New Yorkers wear face masks in all indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status and previous COVID infection. The commissioner stressed that the first data does not answer all questions regarding the transmissibility and severity of omicron – these will likely arrive in the coming weeks.

In line with the immunization prioritization, the mayor announced an expansion of the city’s mandate to include all workers in child care and early intervention programs. Those who fall under the expanded mandate have a deadline of December 20.

Much is still unknown about omicron as it’s so early, but studies are ongoing and we’ll know more about the variant in the coming weeks. Here’s a breakdown of what we currently know in terms of transmissibility, severity, and immunity:

– Commissioner Dave A. Chokshi, MD (@NYCHealthCommr) November 29, 2021

The omicron variant has not been detected in New York, where the delta remains the variant of most concern, constituting the overwhelming majority of positive cases. But while the new variant looks like delta, the strain that quickly became the dominant strain due to its transmissibility, unvaccinated people remain the biggest concern.

The CDC says unvaccinated people are more likely to be infected and therefore transmit the virus. There have been cases of breakthrough infections in people who were fully vaccinated, but it is less common and they are less likely to develop serious illness.

The health agency also recommends wearing a mask when you are in indoor public places. New York State has a number of indoor mask policies in place amid the rise of the Delta, however, fully vaccinated people are not required to wear masks when meeting with their family. close at home or in other private places.

Meanwhile, the governor has also declared a state of emergency ahead of potential COVID-19 spikes this winter due to the already circulating delta and newly identified omicron variants. The declaration, which comes into effect on December 3, will allow the state to acquire pandemic supplies, increase hospital capacity and address potential staff shortages. It would also allow the state’s health department to limit non-essential and non-urgent procedures in hospitals.

The new strain, which carries around 50 mutations, was first identified by South African health officials earlier this week and was quickly labeled a variant of concern by the World Health Organization. The WHO on Friday named the variant omicron and warned that preliminary data suggested it had greater potential for evading immunity than previous variants.

Dr Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health in the United States, pointed out that there is no data yet to suggest that the new variant causes more serious illness than previous variants of COVID-19.

I think it’s more contagious, when you look at how quickly it has spread to several districts in South Africa, Collins said on CNN State of the Union.

