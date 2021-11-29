Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to expand MMA promotion to US in 2022





Khabib Nurmagomedov may be retired from the UFC, but he’s busier than ever.

The former undefeated UFC lightweight champion told ESPN over the weekend that his MMA promotion, Eagle FC, has plans for expansion into the United States. Nurmagomedov said Eagle FC will host an event in January in Miami and another event is scheduled for that city in March.

Nurmagomedov, 33, bought the promotion formerly known as the Gorilla Fighting Championship at the end of 2020. As of December 2020, the renowned Eagle FC – named after Nurmagomedov’s nickname “The Eagle” – has hosted 15 events, mostly in his country of origin, Russia. One was in Kazakhstan and the other in Kyrgyzstan.

The January show will be Eagle FC’s first in the United States, which will give way to several others in the United States in 2022, according to Nurmagomedov. Eagle FC officials are working with media company FLX on a production facility in Miami to be called FLX Arena. Eagle FC events in the United States will be hosted from this location and streamed live on the FLXcast app.

Nurmagomedov, who is considered one of the greatest MMA fighters to ever live, said the January show would be “very big” and that several stars are already signed, including veterans of big promotions like the UFC and Bellator. A press conference is scheduled for December 15 in Miami for further announcements. He expects to sign 50 or more fighters for next year.

“If you want to get big in MMA, you have to be in the United States,” Nurmagomedov said. “For fighters, for promotion, you have to be in the United States. If you’re not in the United States, you can never become No. 1 or the best. It’s almost impossible.”

Nurmagomedov said he has his own take on Eagle FC and doesn’t want to be a rival like the UFC, Bellator, PFL or any other promotion in the world.

“It’s no secret the UFC is the best in the world,” said Nurmagomedov, who retired with a 29-0 MMA record. “Almost 30 years these guys, the UFC, put on a big show across the world. The UFC is a big brand. I don’t want to compete with them or other promotions. I have my principles. . I have my point of view. “

Nurmagomedov has said he will take on the role of promoter, like UFC President Dana White, at media events and when observing fighters. But he joked that he didn’t want to be completely like White.

“I have hair on my head, first of all,” Nurmagomedov said with a laugh. “I see the pictures of Dana when he’s just starting out with the UFC. Now you can see he doesn’t have hair on his head. I don’t want to be like Dana.”

In addition to leading Eagle FC with CEO Rizvan Magomedov, Nurmagomedov has also become one of MMA’s top coaches since his retirement in October 2020. He was undefeated as a Cornerman in several major promotions in 2021. Nurmagomedov said that ‘ starting in January, he will bring his fighters from Dagestan to the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California. Longtime training partner and childhood friend Islam Makhachev fights Beneil Dariush on February 26 in what is most likely a UFC lightweight title eliminator.

“January we are going to travel,” Nurmagomedov said. “And February, March, we’re going to hunt. The eagle team is going to hunt.”

One thing the very busy Nurmagomedov won’t do in 2022 – or never again – is get into the cage, he said. This chapter in his life is over, Nurmagomedov said, and the UFC can’t offer him anything to change his mind.

“Nothing and no one,” Nurmagomedov said. “We have goals to take back this belt. His name is Islam Makhachev. [has] to bring the belt back to Dagestan. I really believe in him. I really believe in his talent – he can do it. I really believe that at the end of next year we will bring this belt home. “

