UK expat cancels Christmas holiday to UK due to inconsistent quarantine rules for people stabbed abroad





British expats started canceling trips to the UK for Christmas due to inconsistent rules that people who double-jab abroad should still self-isolate if they come in contact with someone with Covid-19.

Vaccination rules abroad had an impact on people even before travel rules were changed, such as travel rules changed after the discovery of the Omicron strain, requiring everyone arriving in the UK to undergo PCR testing and quarantine if they come in contact with a positive case. decide to travel.

In the UK, self-isolation rules for the summer have been lifted for people who have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine and have been confirmed to have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. However, the exemption does not apply to persons who have received both vaccines outside the UK.

According to official guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs, anyone who has been vaccinated abroad must self-isolate if they test positive or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

This requirement applies to anyone who has received a double vaccination abroad, regardless of whether they have received a vaccine approved by the Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) or have UK citizenship.

This means, in addition to the new arrival rules, anyone pinged on a flight to the UK will have to quarantine for 10 days after arriving in the UK.

Linda Wright, who runs a British in an Austrian travel group, says dozens of people in the group have already canceled family trips to the UK for Christmas because of inconsistent quarantine rules for people who have been vaccinated abroad.

Members are very upset about this rule as most British families haven’t seen their British family in a long time because of the restrictions here, she told i.

Christmas and New Year are approaching and many people have said they want to travel to England during the festive season, but this rule makes them think twice, she added.

read more

Covid Vaccine: Britons who have double-jabbed abroad are still forced to self-isolate, despite British-approved injections.

Wright said some members found many cases of inconsistency with Test and Trace. Some members said they could leave the quarantine by sending a ping from the UK to return to Austria, while others said they should remain in the UK for a 10-day quarantine period. without exception.

A fully vaccinated woman in Austria was instructed to quarantine by Test & Trace, but her 6-year-old child was exempted from quarantine. Several other people in the group shared with i that the quarantine period was enforced, resulting in additional costs for the trip.

A fully vaccinated young woman had to rebook her flight back to Austria after being pinged when she arrived in England to visit her grandmother.

It comes after a German film crew told me last month that the entire production was at risk because of discriminatory rules requiring two crew members to self-isolate despite being given a double jab.

One member of the production team was tested by Biontech in Germany by Test and Trace. [jab] Not as good as UK Biontech.

The DHSC has told i that it will continue to review the rules on multiple occasions, but no timeline has yet been given as to when the UK will recognize jabs played abroad.

Wright said: This rule change is taking too long and the UK public and government have little interest in modifying everything we receive in response. [to our queries] It’s the government’s standard excuse.

Paul Charles, CEO of travel consulting firm PC Agency, said the requirement that people who double jab abroad be quarantined if pinged by Test and Trace is still one of the barriers preventing people from coming to the UK. said.

The problem is that the UK has a reputation for being a difficult place to enter during the COVID-19 period.

read more

Covid super variant with 32 mutations discovered in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong

It has been very easy for governments to take action during a pandemic, but it is much more difficult to appear to do so. And it was intended as a deliberate attempt to manage the flow of people into the UK. So they keep the lever in place.

A third case of the Omicron mutation has been identified in the UK, UKHSA chief executive Jenny Harries expects to see even more cases in the next few days.

Cases of the coronavirus had already soared across Europe before the discovery of the new strain, and some countries were forced to re-enforce full-scale lockdown restrictions for the first time since last winter.

Austria is now under a national lockdown for the first time since February after a spike in infections last week. About a third of the country’s population remains unvaccinated.

European neighbors, including Germany, the Czech Republic and Greece, have also introduced strong restrictions as they fight against a fourth coronavirus that threatens to reverse the progress of vaccine campaigns.

Greece is one of several countries on the continent to re-enact restrictions on the unvaccinated population, including banning them from all indoor spaces such as movie theaters, museums and gyms.

Prime Minister Johnson said last week that Britain’s booster campaign will be the key to stopping the storm. [that are] Gathering across Europe to reach the British coast. However, key figures in the travel industry have suggested that travel restrictions on foreign visitors remain the government’s main weapon to stem the fourth wave, but at a cost.

All these barriers stand in the way of the recovery, and although there is undoubtedly more confidence, there is a slow recovery among those who choose to come to the UK. They said last week that the government is still struggling to remove restrictions such as requiring fully vaccinated tourists to self-quarantine.

While absolutely influencing inbound bookings, outbound travel continues to grow strongly in the UK as people become more confident. Inbound is the problem. Many hotels in London are still not seeing the expected influx during this period, so only 50-60% of their rooms are open. are suffering.

read more

Covid Vaccine: Bookings open for boosters over 40 and a second jab for 16-year-olds on Monday.

The government last week added booster capacity to the NHS app to provide additional coverage for British people traveling abroad.

However, travel to the UK is still far below pre-pandemic levels. According to a survey by the national tourism agency Visit Britain, by the end of 2021, 7.7 million people are expected to visit the UK, down more than 80% compared to 2019.

A government spokesperson said: “Our domestic validation process is aware of the immunization status of individuals currently vaccinated in the UK.

We are continuing to review this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/british-expats-cancel-christmas-holidays-uk-inconsistent-quarantine-rules-people-jabbed-abroad-1311908 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos