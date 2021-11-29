What new U.S. travel restrictions mean for United Airlines flights – NBC Chicago





New travel restrictions in the United States are expected to come into effect on Monday as the World Health Organization says the new variant of the new Omicron COVID poses a “very high” global risk, and Chicago-based United Airlines, said she was monitoring the impact of the new restrictions on the demand for flights. .

The White House said in a statement Friday that the travel restriction means no travel to or from designated countries, except for returning U.S. citizens and permanent residents who test negative.

The affected countries are South Africa and seven neighboring countries: Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

Israel has also decided to ban the entry of foreigners and to impose quarantine on all Israelis arriving from abroad. And Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday that Japan was considering stepping up border controls.

In addition to the United States, the European Union is also announcing breaks on flights to and from southern Africa due to the variant.

The new variant, first discovered in South Africa and classified as ‘variant of concern’, was found to have an increased risk of reinfection compared to other highly transmissible variants.

President Biden is expected to provide an update at 11:45 a.m. on Monday with more information.

How the new travel restrictions affect United Airlines flights departing from the United States

In a statement to NBC 5, United Airlines said it was monitoring the impact of the new travel restrictions on flight demand, but said it had made no adjustments to its schedule.

Here are the flights currently operated by United Airlines between the United States and restricted traffic areas:

5 flights per week between New York / Newark and Johannesburg 3 flights per week between Washington DC / Dulles and Accra, Ghana

A new inaugural flight between Washington DC / Dulles and Lagos, Nigeria, will begin on Monday, November 29 as scheduled.

United is also planning to restart service between New York / New York / Newark and Cape Town on December 1.

During the Thanksgiving travel week, 1.2 million passengers were to pass through O’Hare International Airport and 288,000 were to pass through Midway.

Do we know if the Omicron variant is found in the United States?

Scientists from multiple locations, from Hong Kong to Europe to North America, have confirmed Omicron is present

Currently, there have been no reported cases of the omicron variant in the United States, according to the CDC. But scientists in several places, from Hong Kong to Europe to North America, have confirmed Omicron’s presence and officials are preparing for the variant to eventually arrive in the United States.

I wouldn’t be surprised if it was (already here), said Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. We haven’t detected it yet, but when you have a virus that shows this degree of transmissibility and you already have cases related to the trips they noted to Israel and Belgium and other places, it will end. almost invariably by essentially disappearing everywhere.

