US restricts travel from South Africa and other countries due to omicron variant





A new variant of the coronavirus has been identified in southern Africa.

BSIP / Getty For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

New travel restrictions in the United States went into effect overnight, banning travelers from eight countries in southern Africa. The move comes amid fears that the new COVID omicron variant discovered in South Africa is no longer transmissible and vaccine resistant than the delta variant.

The United States is on a growing list of countries to put travel restrictions in place due to concerns about omicron. On Monday, Japan joined Israel and Morocco in banning all foreign travelers. Australia delayed reopening its borders for two weeks on Monday, saying the break would allow it to get more information on the omicron variant.

Over the weekend, Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said it would take about two weeks before more definitive information became available on the transmissibility and severity of omicron, according to the White House.

“As a precautionary measure until we have more information, I am ordering additional restrictions on air travel from South Africa and seven other countries,” Biden said in a statement Friday. “As we move forward, we will continue to be guided by what science and my medical team advise.”

Biden on Friday signed a proclamation banning travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. It is not known how long the travel restrictions will be in place. His proclamation took effect at 9:01 p.m. PT Sunday / 12:01 p.m. ET Monday.

The variant, which was named omicron by the World Health Organization on Friday, was first identified as B.1.1.529 in South Africa on November 24. Scientists are worried about it because of its high number of mutations. Their concern is that vaccines designed to target previous variants of COVID-19 may be less effective.

The WHO acknowledged on Friday that the variant was “of concern” and noted that preliminary evidence “suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant.”

There were 22 known cases of omicron as of November 25, according to the South African National Institute of Communicable Diseases. It has also been detected in Botswana, South Africa’s neighbor to the north, as well as in Israel, Belgium and Hong Kong, thousands of kilometers away.

“This variant surprised us,” Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, said at a press conference on November 25. “He’s got a big evolutionary leap, a lot more mutations than expected, especially after a very severe third wave of delta.”

A “worrying variant”

In the nearly two years since the first outbreaks of the disease, more than 261 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide, resulting in more than 5.2 million deaths, according to the COVID-19 Dashboard from Johns Hopkins University. Vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have been shown to be very effective in curbing the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and in mitigating its effects for those who contract it. But immunization rates vary widely around the world and across countries.

It is not yet known whether mutations in omicron will result in a more dangerous, transmissible and vaccine-resistant form of COVID-19. COVID-19 is constantly mutating, and many of these mutations do not substantially affect the virus.

“We don’t know much about this yet,” Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical officer for COVID, said during a live broadcast on November 25. “What we do know is that this variant has a lot of mutations. And the concern is that when you have that many mutations it can impact the behavior of the virus.”

“It will take a few weeks for us to understand what impact this variant will have. “

On November 25, British Secretary of State for Health Sajid Javid announced that South Africa and five other southern African countries – Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini – would be added to the red list UK travel agency. Flights to these countries are halted, while travelers returning to the UK from these countries will have to self-quarantine.

Singapore, Italy, France and Israel have also placed Mozambique on their red lists, the New York Times noted. Dubai has said it will restrict the entry of travelers from those countries from Monday.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the executive of the European Union, tweeted on Friday that her committee would also propose restricting air travel to European countries from southern Africa.

The vaccine co-developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is the most widely administered in the United States, CDC data shows, and a BioNTech spokesperson told Reuters it would be able to quickly determine the vaccine’s effectiveness. against the variant.

“We expect more data from laboratory tests in two weeks at the latest. These data will provide more information on whether B.1.1.529 could be an escape variant that may require adjustment of our vaccine. if the variant spreads around the world, ”he added. a spokesperson said on Friday. An escape variant would resist the targeted immune response elicited by the vaccination.

That a new variant has appeared in Africa is no surprise to many epidemiologists. Viruses, like the one that causes COVID, mutate during replication. In places where vaccinations are low and the number of cases high, new variants are more likely to appear, as in the case of the emergence of the delta of India. African countries have low immunization rates and much of the population is too poor to take time off work through shelter-in-place orders or to seek medical help. South Africa is the richest country in Africa, but only has a double vaccination rate of around 23%.

On Friday, Biden said the emergence of the omicron variant underscores the need for “global vaccinations” to end the pandemic. He urged officials attending a World Trade Organization meeting next week to forgo intellectual property protections for COVID vaccines, a position the president endorsed earlier this year.

CNET’s Carrie Mihalcik contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/us-restricts-travel-from-south-africa-other-countries-due-to-omicron-variant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos