Maines’ ban on public funds for religious schools goes to U.S. Supreme Court next week





A case concerning the public funding of religious schools in Maine is expected to reveal the current thinking of US Supreme Courts on the separation of church and state.

Judges will hear argument from a distance in Carson v. Makinon on December 8. The case has attracted a large number of court friends on both sides.

As Maine defends the nearly 40-year-old state law before judges, it will have the backing of the Biden administration after the court cleared Elizabeth Prelogar, Solicitor General of the States earlier this month. United and a recently confirmed appointment by Biden, to support the states’ arguments in court. In 2019, then Justice Department Chairman Donald Trumps supported families challenging the law.

Few of Maine cases figure on the roster of the country’s highest court. While the conservative wing of the courts and judges’ interest in cases involving religion have grown in recent years, the chances of the Maine case ending up in court were still low. Judges agree to consider only one in 100 cases that they are invited to review.

The case, filed in federal court in Bangor in 2018, challenges a state law under which cities without public high schools pay tuition fees so that local students can attend a public or private school of their choice. in another community as long as it is not a religious school.

The three families’ lawsuit demanded public school fees for their children to attend BangorChristianSchools and Temple Academy in Waterville. A federal judge in Maine ruled for the state in June 2019, and the 1st U.S. Court of Appeals upheld its ruling.

The legal question depends on whether, in practice, Maine prohibits public money from going to a school because of its religious status or because it would use the money to teach religion.

It is not an organization’s religious status that determines whether it is eligible to receive public funds, but the use to which it will put those funds that dictates the outcome, the Maine attorney general’s office said, which defends state law, in his brief in Washington, DC Excluding sectarian schools, Maine refuses to fund explicitly religious activity that is inconsistent with free public education.

Lawyers for the Institute for Justice and the First Liberty Institute, which represents parents in Maine, argued in their brief that the state’s tuition law is discriminatory.

Maines’ sectarian exclusion discriminates against families eligible for the tuition assistance program and who believe that religious education is the best option for their child, according to the brief. Exclusion forces these families to choose between a public benefit to which they are entitled and their right to send their child to a religious school.

The case caught the attention of legal scholars.

In an article for Atlantic magazine, Kimberly Wehle, professor of law at the University of Baltimore, warned that if a fractured court ends up forcing the use of public education funds to teach an all-Christian and biblical worldview under these circumstances, the erasure of the Americas, the long-standing separation of Church and State began.

The court is not expected to render a decision in the case until next spring.

