Scotland and Wales urge PMs to agree on UK approach to Omicron transformation | covid





The first ministers of Scotland and Wales urged Boris Johnson to introduce even more stringent travel restrictions on international travelers as six new cases of omnicron variants emerged in Scotland.

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and Wales’ first minister, Mark Drakeford, also urged Johnson to hold an emergency meeting of the British government emergency planning committee, Cobra, to agree on a common approach.

Sturgeon said she and Drakeford believed they needed to increase quarantine times and preventive testing for new arrivals to prevent the strain from being put on hold in the UK.

At an emergency briefing in Edinburgh, Sturgeon said that as already required, all international travelers must quarantine for eight days and undergo PCR testing on the eighth and second days.

The emergence of Omicron poses a potential threat to the UK. Sturgeon and Drakeford told the prime minister in a joint letter that the strain already exists and appears to be highly contagious.

We must ensure that the four countries work together effectively to take all reasonable steps to control the introduction and limit the spread of the virus into those countries.

We make it clear that a four-country approach to issues like border restrictions is the most effective approach. This requires a Cobra committee meeting as soon as possible.

Appeals in Wales and Scotland were rejected by Downing Street. A No 10 spokesperson said imposing stricter inspection and quarantine rules would have a detrimental effect on the travel industry and would not be justified.

Downing Street also ruled out organizing a Cobra briefing to address the request, saying the UK government still believes the current measures to combat the Omicron variant are appropriate.

chart

There were six cases overnight in Scotland, Lanarkshire and the Greater Glasgow region, three times the number so far in the UK.

Sturgeon confirmed that in some of these cases there is evidence that the cases were caught in the community because the patient was not abroad or had no recent contact with an overseas traveler.

So far, she said, there was evidence of optimism that the Omicron variant did not cause more serious symptoms, but it is too early to be certain. Detailed genomic and epidemiologic investigations of its toxicity and effects are ongoing.

Scotland’s chief medical officer, Dr Gregor Smith, said so far no omicron-related deaths have been reported and there is no evidence linking the Scottish outbreak with the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, which ended two weeks ago.

Earlier, Scottish Health Minister Humza Yousaf said officials would launch enhanced contact tracing to trace the origin of the outbreak and identify other people the six people had come in contact with.

British Health Minister Edward Argar told the BBC Radio 4s Today program that the news was not unexpected.

He said: We made it clear from the first time we heard about this new strain that we expect the number of cases to increase, and I think what we’re seeing in Scotland reflects that. It is the nature of the virus.

New restrictions are being imposed this week to limit the spread of this variant, first identified in South Africa.

Ten South African countries are on the travel redlist, and the UK has resumed mandatory mask use for middle school students in public transport, shops and communal areas starting Tuesday.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said that masks should be more commonly used when people mingle indoors, arguing that encouragement and enforcement have become more difficult as Prime Minister Boris Johnson repeatedly avoids wearing masks.

Rayner has also called for the resumption of the old system of people who need to be tested for negative coronavirus two days before Labor, not two, after allowing travel to the UK.

Argar reiterated health minister Sajid Javid’s comments on Sunday, saying he hopes that the swift preventive measures he said will mean no further action is needed to combat the new strain.

When asked if the government could tighten the rules further over the next three weeks when the new restrictions go into effect, Argar told Sky News: He said he is looking forward to spending Christmas with family and friends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/nov/29/scotland-and-wales-urge-pm-to-agree-uk-approach-on-omicron-variant The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos