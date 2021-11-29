Iran prepares to enrich military-grade uranium, Israel warns





Israel has shared intelligence over the past two weeks with the United States and several European allies suggesting that Iran is taking technical steps to prepare to enrich uranium to 90% purity, the level needed to produce a weapon. nuclear, tell me two American sources informed on the matter. .

Why it matters: Getting 90% richer would bring Iran closer to the nuclear threshold. The Israeli warnings come as nuclear talks resume in Vienna, with Iran returning to the negotiating table on Monday after a five-month hiatus.

State of play: Enrichment alone will not produce a bomb. Estimates vary as to how long it would take Iran to master the additional technology requirements, but US and Israeli intelligence sources have set the deadline at one or two years.

Iran is already enriching uranium to 60%, well beyond the levels allowed by the 2015 nuclear deal that Donald Trump abandoned and that President Biden is now trying to recover. There is no civilian use of 90% enriched uranium.

Behind the scenes: Intelligence Israel shared with the Biden administration suggests Iranian preparatory steps would see Iran move forward with 90% enrichment in weeks if it chooses to do so , according to one of the American sources.

Israeli intelligence analysts believe Iran may soon take this dramatic step in an effort to gain influence in the Vienna talks, the source said. and interests in the region via proxies in Yemen, Syria and Iraq, the US source said. The 2015 nuclear deal led to a dramatic and unprecedented acceleration of Iran’s nuclear program, “and the United States focused on diplomacy with Iran but” was prepared to pursue other options in the future. case of failure of diplomacy ”. declined to comment.

What They Say: Israeli officials have pushed their American and European counterparts to take a hard line with Iran in Vienna. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a speech Monday that Israel had shared with its allies information indicating that Iran was continuing its race towards nuclear weapons while violating the 2015 agreement. “

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who met his British counterpart Liz Truss in London on Monday, said there was compelling information that Iran intended to secretly continue its nuclear program, regardless of the outcome in Vienna. Truss called the Vienna talks the last opportunity for the Iranians to come to the table and agree to return to the 2015 deal. We will look at all options if that doesn’t happen, ”he said. she declared. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Monday that the United States and its European allies must understand that this opportunity is not a window that could remain open forever. Meanwhile, Iran’s new nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani wrote in the FT that a deal will only be possible if the United States is willing to “pay a price” for Trump’s withdrawal, guarantees he will not repeat itself and first step in removing all sanctions imposed since 2015. The Biden administration has said it will not meet these conditions.

Driving the news: Nuclear talks resumed on Monday with a plenary session bringing together the Iranian delegation and diplomats from the EU, France, Germany, the UK, Russia and the United Kingdom. China.

The US negotiating team, led by Iranian envoy Rob Malley, is in Vienna but not in the room. They will negotiate indirectly through European mediators.

The latest: Head of EU delegation Enrique Mora told a press briefing he was optimistic about the first day of talks, but did not think a breakthrough would be reached in the first round.

He said Iranian negotiators had agreed to take into consideration the previous six rounds of talks held under the more moderate former Iranian government. Mora said Tuesday’s sessions will focus on sanctions relief, Iran’s top priority, and Wednesday’s sessions on necessary limitations on Iran’s nuclear program. Bagheri said the priority given to sanctions relief was a success for Iran. He also said he was optimistic.

And then: Gantz is expected to travel to Washington in the next few days to discuss the Iranian nuclear crisis with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other senior officials in the Biden administration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/iran-enrich-weapons-grade-uranium-israel-f624e90a-2283-4b55-adca-d5aae1403912.html

