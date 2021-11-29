Covid Travel News Live: Latest updates as UK reintroduces PCR testing and self-isolation





Japan has closed its borders to all international travelers amid fears that the newly identified omicron variant of COVID-19 is more contagious and may reduce the efficacy of the vaccine.

In recent years, stricter border controls and travel restrictions are being introduced around the world in response to mutation concerns.

The UK is reintroducing Day 2 PCR testing for all inbound travelers, including those who have been vaccinated, and enforces mandatory quarantine while awaiting results on arrival.

In addition to the six South African countries that were unexpectedly added to the UK’s red list last week (South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia), four additional countries received red status.

UK and Irish residents returning to the UK from Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola from 4am on Sunday will also have to pay for a 10-day quarantine in an approved quarantine hotel.

Latest Update 1638219449 Dutch Police Arrest Couple Who Escaped Corona Quarantine Hotel

In the Netherlands, a couple escaped from a quarantine hotel and were arrested while trying to leave the Netherlands and hijacked from a plane.

A couple, a 30-year-old Spanish man and a 28-year-old Portuguese woman, were arrested on a flight to Spain, police said.

Public health spokeswoman Stephanie van Wardenburg said one of the couple tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined, while the other tested negative but was quarantined.

The arrest took place on the plane just before takeoff. They were on a plane about to leave for Spain, officials said.

Liam James29 November 2021 20:57

1638217502 Portugal discovers 13 omicron mutations

Portugal has confirmed 13 cases of a new strain of Omicron coronavirus, health officials said.

All infected are members of Lisbon-based professional football club Belenenses SAD.

One player recently traveled to South Africa.

Liam James29 November 2021 20:25

1638215529US will continue to evaluate whether more travel restrictions are required.

The US will continue to evaluate whether additional travel restrictions are necessary in response to the Omicron variant, the government said.

The White House does not recommend changing its current vacation plans.

A travel ban for southern African countries came into effect today.

Liam James29 November 2021 19:52

1638213599 Inbound tourism company skating on thin ice

International visitors to the UK in November and December are expected to decline by 75% compared to the same period in 2019, reflecting billions of dollars in lost tourism revenue.

In a survey of UKInbound members of the tourism association, 89% said the number of international arrivals would be lower than the 2019 figure.

UKInbound’s president Joss Croft said the inbound tourism sector was already struggling, but the announcement of new Covid restrictions shocked the industry.

Businesses are skating on thin ice at Christmas, an important time of the year, when annual sales are expected to drop 93% and international visitors to fall 75%, he said.

Liam James29 November 2021 19:19

1638208221 Spain reports first case of omicron mutation

Spain reported the first cases of omicron mutations.

The traveler was 51 years old, returning to Madrid from South Africa via Amsterdam, according to a statement from the Madrid local government.

The patient shows mild symptoms and is being quarantined, the statement added.

The microbiology department at the Gregorio Maranon Hospital in Madrid, which detected and sequenced the incident, tweeted: “This was confirmed by sequencing today.” We were able to set up an ultra-fast procedure to get results on the same day. The patient is fine.

Starting Sunday, after several cases of Omicron have been identified in the UK, a surprise travel ban has been issued to all unvaccinated travelers aged 12 and over in the UK.

Previously, Spain allowed entry to all tourists who had a negative PCR test result or a certificate of vaccination.

Read the full story here:

Lucy Thackray29 November 2021 17:50

1638206776 All micron limits will be reviewed in three weeks, Javid says.

The health minister said all new travel restrictions related to the Omicron variant will be reviewed within three weeks.

Sajid Javid spoke to the House of Representatives earlier today, confirming that the current restrictions will be reviewed in three weeks. Unless this strain is more dangerous than Delta, we wouldn’t hold on to action for a day longer than necessary.

Prime Minister Javid has confirmed that there will be a three-week review even though Parliament is adjourned for the week of December 17th.

The health minister said by this point he would get more information on tracking and tracking and the effectiveness of the existing vaccine against the new strains from foreign authorities.

Lucy Thackray29 November 2021 17:26

1638205135 South African president urges Britain to lift travel ban

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed deep disappointment in several countries’ travel bans in an early television address today.

In media confidence in the Omicron variant, Ramophosa said the ban was not based on science and urged the UK, EU and US to lift them.

President Trump on Sunday listened to the reverberating comments of the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa Director, Matshidiso Moeti, saying: He said many parts of the world are currently detecting variants of the Omicron, and that a travel ban targeting Africa could strike a global coalition.

The UK added South Africa to the red list on November 28, along with five other African countries, after a surge in cases due to omicron mutations.

Read the full story here:

Lucy Thackray29 November 2021 16:58

1638203023 This is the world we live in – industry figures react to travel turbulence

In a webinar filmed earlier today for Travel Weekly, Jet2s head of trade Alan Cross and other travel industry presidents appeared to have resigned to UK travelers due to the inconsistent nature of destinations that open and close.

Cross said that customer trust is broken and there are additional costs, but this is the world we live in.

He said it will continue to change and evolve and we need to recognize that this is the world we live in.

Communication, as always, was stupid, stupid and misguided. But Caribtours CEO Paul Cleary agreed.

Cleary said he did not welcome the switch to PCR testing, but reminded viewers that many countries not on the warning list are still open.

Lucy Thackray29 November 2021 16:23

1638202808 Ryanair plane catches fire after colliding with herons

Last week, a Ryanair airliner collided with a heron descent to Bologna, Italy, and caught fire, damaging one of its engines.

Flight FR1194 was arriving in an Italian city around 11.30pm when a dramatic bird crash occurred, some herons being sucked into the right engine of the aircraft and others hitting the cockpit windshield.

Upon landing, the pilot was able to land safely without any injuries, although his vision was blurred due to debris from the collision.

Lucy Thackray29 November 2021 16:20

The 1638200939Omicron variant may be in Northern Ireland.

Health Minister Stormont said a new Omicron strain of Covid-19 could already be in Northern Ireland.

Cases of the new strain have been confirmed in England and Scotland, and Ireland’s Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it is likely already in Ireland.

Robin Swann told the Northern Ireland Parliament that there are currently no confirmed cases of omicrons in the region, but that the situation is very likely to change in the next few days.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) is conducting a detailed risk assessment of some travelers returning from risk-listed countries and is advising immediate public health measures needed to slow the introduction of this strain and limit its spread in Northern Ireland. said.

Based on the confirmed cases in England and Scotland, it is expected that there will already be variant cases in Northern Ireland.

Swann said all new international arrivals to Northern Ireland must undergo PCR testing.

All persons entering Northern Ireland from any country not on the Red List, including those that have been vaccinated, must self-isolate for 10 days unless they test negative, and PCR testing will be performed on or before the second day. must be carried out. , he said.

We will continue to review all of these measures and consider what further actions may be required in the future.

Helen Coffey29 November 2021 15:48

