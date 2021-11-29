DoD Concludes Global Posture 2021 Review> US Department of Defense> News Release





After several months of analysis and close coordination within the US government, the Department of Defense today released the results of the Global Posture Review (GPR).

The review’s conclusion comes at a key inflection point following the end of operations in Afghanistan and the ongoing development of the National Defense Strategy. Tucked into the Interim National Security Strategic Guidance, the GPR assessed DoD posture in key regions outside the United States and developed short-term posture adjustments, posture planning guidance, and problem analysis long-term strategic.

Through these assessments, the GPR will help strengthen postural decision-making processes, improve DoD’s global response capacity, and inform the draft of the next national defense strategy.

In the Indo-Pacific, the review is leading further cooperation with allies and partners to advance initiatives that contribute to regional stability and deter potential Chinese military aggression and threats from North Korea. These initiatives include seeking greater regional access for military partnership activities; improving infrastructure in Australia and the Pacific Islands; and planning rotational aircraft deployments to Australia, as announced in September. The RPG also informed Secretary Austin of the approval of the permanent stationing of a previously rotated attack helicopter squadron and artillery division headquarters in the Republic of Korea, announced earlier this year.

In Europe, the GPR strengthens credible US deterrence against Russian aggression and enables NATO forces to operate more effectively. Based on initial GPR assessments and a recommendation from Secretary Austin, in February 2021, President Biden rolled back the 25,000 active duty force cap in Germany set by the previous administration.

Additionally, Secretary Austin announced in April that the DoD would permanently station an Army Multi-Domain Task Force and Theater Fire Command, totaling 500 military personnel, in Germany.

In the Middle East, the GPR assessed the department’s approach to Iran and the evolution of counterterrorism requirements following the end of DoD operations in Afghanistan. In Iraq and Syria, the DoD posture will continue to support the Defeat-ISIS campaign and build the capacity of partner forces. Going forward, the review asks the DoD to conduct additional analysis on enduring posture requirements in the Middle East.

In Africa, the review analysis supports several ongoing interagency reviews to ensure the DoD has an appropriate position to monitor threats from regional violent extremist organizations, support our diplomatic activities, and empower our allies and partners.

Finally, in Central and South America and the Caribbean, the GPR examined the role of the DoD posture in support of national security objectives, including humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and missions. in the fight against narcotics. The DoD posture will continue to support the efforts of the US government on the range of transnational challenges and partnership activities in the region.

The Department led the PRG with the participation of components of the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Military Departments, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Combat Commands, National Security Council staff, US Department of State , the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, as well as close consultation with dozens of allies and partners around the world.

