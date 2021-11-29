



There are concerns that the cost of PCR testing will skyrocket after the UK government announced changes to its Covid travel rules following the Omicron variant emergency.

Vaccinated people entering the UK from 4am on Tuesday must self-isolate until a PCR test done on the second day after arrival comes back negative.

Travelers who are not completely punctured should book a test for Days 2 and 8 after arrival.

Most travel agencies are offering special discounts to vaccinated customers on the cost of the second day PCR test starting at age 43. However, the cost of private inspection providers is expected to increase with demand.

Paul Charles, president of PC Agency Travel Consulting, tweeted: “Governments can limit the cost of PCR testing so that providers don’t benefit from the #Omicron restrictions and @RishiSunak wants to eliminate VAT on testing to help consumers and the travel sector. can,” he said.

Meanwhile, former British Airways president Willie Walsh explained that re-introducing stricter quarantine and testing rules amid concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is a kneeling decision that poses tremendous challenges for travelers.

Previously fully vaccinated travelers will only need a cheaper lateral flow test and will not need to self-isolate unless they get a positive result.

Those who are not fully vaccinated will continue to have one test before departure and two PCR tests upon arrival and quarantine for 10 days. Some providers have already jumped to 150.

Mr Walsh, now Secretary-General of the International Air Transport Association, said in an interview with the BBC Radio 4s Today program:

While these measures have been completely ineffective in the past, it is clear that they create enormous difficulties for those trying to connect with family and friends and cause significant financial damage to the tourism and aviation industries.

Walsh shows that the failure of similar requirements to prevent a second coronavirus wave in the UK since it went into effect in May last year has no long-term benefits and is not the answer.

He went on to say: I believe that reasonable testing schemes that have proven to be effective can be introduced to keep people traveling in a safe environment.

It is disappointing that governments do not reflect the critical data they have available.

