Pentagon chief orders new investigation into US airstrike that killed dozens in Syria





The classified task force investigated the strike and admitted that four civilians were killed, but it also concluded that there had been no wrongdoing on the part of the special operations unit. In October 2019, the task force sent its findings to central command headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

But central command officials did not follow through and remind a subordinate military headquarters in Baghdad to do so, in what Captain Bill Urban, a central command spokesman, described as a administrative oversight. As a result, senior military officials in Iraq and Florida never examined the strike, and the investigation technically remained open until the Times investigation.

Mr Austin, who became Defense Secretary this year, received a confidential briefing this month on the strike and its military handling from General McKenzie, who oversaw the air war in Syria.

The Times investigation showed that the death toll from the 80-person strike was almost immediately apparent to military officials. A lawyer flagged the bombing as a possible war crime that needed investigation. But at almost every step, the military took action that masked the catastrophic strike. The Defense Department’s independent inspector general opened an investigation, but the report with his findings was blocked and stripped of any mention of the strike.

In an email this spring to the Senate Armed Services Committee, the lawyer who witnessed the strike warned that senior US military officials had intentionally and systematically bypassed the deliberate strike process, and that there was the highest levels of government are likely not to know. of what was happening on the ground.

A spokesperson for the Armed Services Committee, Chip Unruh, said the panel remains actively engaged and continues to examine the matter. Representative Adam Smith, Democrat of Washington and chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, announced this month that his panel will also investigate the strike and its military management.

Main findings of the Baghuz air strike investigation Map 1 of 5

Finding the truth. For several months, The New York Times gathered details of a 2019 airstrike in Baghuz, Syria, one of the biggest incidents in the war against ISIS with scores of civilian casualties. Here are the main results of the survey:

The US military led the attack. Task Force 9, the covert special operations unit responsible for ground operations in Syria, called for the attack. The strike began when an F-15E attack aircraft hit Baghuz with a 500-pound bomb. Five minutes later, the F-15E dropped two 2000 pound bombs.

The death toll has been minimized. The US Central Command recently admitted that 80 people, including civilians, were killed in the airstrike. Although the death toll was almost immediately apparent to military officials, regulations to investigate the potential crime were not followed.

Reports were delayed, cleaned up and filed. The Defense Department’s independent inspector general opened an investigation, but the report with his findings was blocked and stripped of any mention of the strike.

US-led coalition forces razed the site of the bulldozer blast. Civilian observers who came to the strike area the next day described finding piles of dead women and children. In the days following the bombing, coalition forces invaded the site, which was quickly bulldozed.

The Times investigation found that the bombardment by the Air Force’s F-15E attack planes was called in by Task Force 9, a unit largely made up of the US Army’s elite Delta Force. The task force was responsible for ground operations in Syria, working closely with Kurdish and Syrian Arab militias. Military personnel who spoke to The Times said the secret task force circumvented surveillance by saying a large majority of its strikes required immediate action to protect Allied troops from an imminent threat. Often, military officers said, no such threat was present.

