COVID-19: 2 Additional Omicron Cases in London, Suspected Community Transmission in Scotland, Raising Total to 11 in UK | UK News





Another two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant were detected in London, bringing the total number of people infected with the confirmed strain in the UK to 11.

This comes after authorities confirmed that six cases were found in Scotland earlier today, in addition to three in the UK over the weekend.

The latest London cases (one from Camden and one from Wandsworth) are not linked to each other and not linked to previously identified cases, but both have “links related to travel to South Africa”.

Individuals and families are currently in quarantine.

Four of the Scottish cases were confirmed in the Lanarkshire area and two in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

Some cases may have been transmitted domestically because there is no known travel history.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “At this stage, we are aware that not all of them have traveled or have recently traveled to the South African country where the strain was first discovered.”

“This suggests that there may already be community transmission of this strain in Scotland.”

She said there is still no evidence that this has persisted or has become widespread.

“There is no doubt that this presents potentially the most challenging development during the pandemic,” she said.

Meanwhile, the case in Brentwood, Essex, released last Saturday, is linked to Latchwood Elementary School.

Professional examinations are administered to all students and staff. One class is taught remotely.

Scottish health minister Humza Yousaf said “this is going to be a worrying time” for those who have been identified as variants.

He said enhanced contact tracing is underway and will help determine the origin of the virus in Scotland and identify others who may have come in contact with those who tested positive.

Testing in areas where mutations have been found will also be strengthened.

Sturgeon said there are concerns that the new variant could be more contagious than the delta variant and could affect the effectiveness of the vaccine, but more data are needed.

She said there is currently no information suggesting that Omicron’s symptoms are different or that the disease is more serious.

In response to these cases, the Scottish government has asked employers to maximize the possibilities of telecommuting, which is already recommended when possible. The UK ended its telecommuting guidelines in July.

Scotland is also adopting new border restrictions from the British government. Fully vaccinated arrivals must undergo PCR testing within two days of arrival and must self-isolate until negative results.

This measure will take effect on Tuesday at 4am.

The governments of Scotland and Wales are also urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to further tighten travel restrictions to the UK by asking those entering the UK to quarantine for eight days and reintroducing PCR testing on the eighth day after arrival.

Scotland has expanded the Red Travel List to include 10 African countries, including South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Angola, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia, under the Westminster Government.

The first two cases in the UK (Nottingham and Essex) were announced on Saturday, and a third case of Omicron was discovered in the UK on Sunday.

All close contacts of suspected cases of Omicron should self-isolate for 10 days, even if vaccinated.

