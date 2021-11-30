Bill Cosby’s prosecutors ask U.S. Supreme Court to review decision to overturn conviction





Pennsylvania prosecutors have asked the United States Supreme Court to reconsider the decision that overturned Bill Cosby’s indecent assault conviction, arguing in a petition that Cosby was wrongly immune from prosecution.

According to a statement from the Montgomery County Attorneys Office on Monday, a press release issued by a former district attorney saying that sexual assault charges against Cosby, 84, were not filed should not have granted the immunity to Cosby.

When a prosecutor publicly announces that he will not lay criminal charges based on a lack of evidence, does the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment turn that announcement into a binding promise that no charges will be made? will ever be filed, a promise that the target can rely on as if it were immunity? according to the statement.

In June, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s indecent assault conviction and ordered his release from prison after finding he had been denied protection from self-incrimination.

The court said a prosecutor’s decision not to indict Cosby in an earlier case allowed him to speak out freely in a lawsuit against him, believing he would not incriminate himself criminally. A second prosecutor then used the trial testimony in a criminal trial, and that testimony was key to his conviction years later.

Seeking a review in the High Court was the right to do so because of the precedent set in this case by the majority opinion of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that statements by prosecutors in press releases now apparently create immunity, a Montgomery County Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement. .

This decision as it stands will have far-reaching negative consequences beyond Montgomery County and Pennsylvania. The Supreme Court of the United States can correct what we believe to be a serious wrong.

Steele was referring to press statements by Bruce Castor, the Montgomery District Attorney at the time, who refused to press charges against the comedian and actor, thus allowing Cosby to be compelled to testify in a civil action. later, according to the High Court.

Unable to invoke the right not to testify in civil proceedings, Cosby relied on the declension of district attorneys and proceeded to four affidavits. During those depositions, Cosby made several incriminating statements, Judge Wecht wrote in a 79-page opinion, joined by Justices Debra Todd, Christine Donohue and Sallie Updyke Mundy.

The Fruits of Cosby’s Confidence in DA Castors’ Decision Cosbys was then sworn into inculpatory testimony by DA Castors’ successors against Cosby in Cosbys’ criminal trial.

Jennifer Bonjean, Cosby’s Manhattan-based lawyer, said Monday afternoon that her client’s case was “in fact unique” and “did not involve significant federal issues.”

“It demonstrates a remarkable reluctance to accept the decision of the state’s high court,” she said. “It seems unlikely that the Supreme Court of the United States will consider a case like this. It seems like a waste of resources and time.”

The artist, formerly known as Americas Dad, was sent to state prison following his 2018 conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

She testified that Cosby assaulted her at her Pennsylvania home in 2004 after she asked him for career advice.

Cosby was convicted of three counts and was serving a sentence of three to ten years. He had served nearly three years of his sentence.

The state Supreme Court has said Cosby cannot be retried on the same charges.

This is a developing story, please check for updates.

Antonio Planas

David K. Li contributed.

