COVID-19: How is the UK testing the Omicron variant? | UK News





In the UK, there are currently 11 new confirmed cases of the Omicron coronavirus strain, and contact tracing efforts are escalating in Essex, Nottingham, London and Scotland.

Scientists from South Africa warned the rest of the world about a variant of COVID-19 on November 23, and the first two confirmed cases on British soil occurred on November 27 in Brentwood and Nottingham.

However, further analysis showed that people who had visited the KFC restaurant in Brentwood by November 19th and the town’s Trinity Church on November 21st were told to get tested as they may have been exposed to omicrons.

Omicron cases have also been confirmed in Westminster, central London, but those infected have since left the country. Two other infections were found elsewhere in the capital. Camden and Wandsworth increased England to five.

Scotland’s Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon also said that “not all” of the six Scottish cases had a recent travel history or were related to South Africa.

This could mean that Omicron was already in circulation in the UK before it was officially identified in Africa.

Here, Sky News looks at how the UK can test the new strain and whether it has the ability to contain it quickly enough.

How do experts know if a case is omicron or not?

There are two ways for scientists to know whether a positive coronavirus case is a new omicron strain.

Both require PCR testing. This is because side flow, which you can do at home, is not analyzed in the laboratory.

Delta mutations are monitored and test samples can be sent for standard genome sequencing, which takes 5-7 days.

Alternatively, a molecular tool called S gene target failure (SGTF) can be used to immediately identify suspected Omicron cases.

SGTF refers to the S gene, a viral element that is not present in the Omicron variant.

So, if the S gene is not present in the PCR sample – the case is most likely micronized.

This should be confirmed by whole-genome sequencing, but this means cases can be isolated immediately instead of having to wait up to a week.

“The usual way to identify a mutation is to detect three parts of a virus,” Dr Al Edwards, associate professor of biomedical technology at the University of Reading, told Sky News.

“As in the case of Alpha, it is a useful coincidence that one of those targets has disappeared for this new variant.

“This will require follow-up and verification, but it will be a very useful tool.”

What is the UK’s strain testing capacity?

Genome sequencing is an analysis performed in a laboratory that identifies the genetic makeup of COVID-19 and thus a specific test sample identifies a variant of the virus.

Not all tests are in order, but the UK has one of the best systems in the world, with more tests analyzed for its variants than most other countries.

However, sequencing the genome can take up to a week, which can present challenges in the race to stop omicron spread.

People who have come in contact with someone who tests positive for the omicron mutation should self-isolate for 10 days, even if they have been fully vaccinated.

Therefore, delays in identifying Omicron cases by sequencing could mean that their contact could potentially spread the virus to others until confirmed.

0:27 Health Minister Edward Argar says omicron cases will rise across the UK ahead of Christmas.

“If it’s already too late for sequencing,” says Dr. Edwards, “the contact tracing has been lost.”

This means that the SGTF will be key to quickly identifying people with new strains and preventing them from spreading to others.

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that 50% of community testing laboratories are able to “evaluate samples for SGTF.”

All close contacts of suspected omicron cases said they would “preferentially test samples for S gene target failure and also perform whole genome sequencing.”

Everyone who attends a surge testing site in a hazardous area like Brentwood will also be given priority.

And all laboratories that handle testing on NHS hospital patients, visitors and staff “can perform rapid genotyping” to reveal “whether potential mutations have been detected in the hospital environment prior to whole genome sequencing,” the UKHSA added. I did.

2:53 Boris Johnson Announces New Actions on Omicron Variant

Is Reduction S Gene Testing a Problem?

Not all laboratories can perform faster SGTF analyzes, but the UK is still ahead of most other countries in sequencing capabilities.

“The positive thing is that we are very experienced and equipped to handle this issue,” says Dr. Edwards.

“We have the genomic sequencing capability, and we’re expanding it. Everything will be physically done as quickly as possible, so I’m not too worried.

“The most important thing to establish with Omicron is how well it transmits in the vaccinated population, and we don’t know that yet.”

How is your trip?

PCR tests for international travel are provided by private companies, not by the NHS.

That said, there is no guarantee that the trip test will have SGTF capacity.

In order to understand “how many people can perform S gene target failure” or “equivalent analysis focused on genomic changes in ohmic microns,” the government will “encourage all laboratories that provide private tour testing services.” I’m getting involved,” he said.

0:39 Scotland and Wales require all British travelers to quarantine for eight days upon arrival in the UK.

Persons traveling from South African countries on the UK Red List will receive priority SGTF and full sequencing as they are “treated as suspicious”.

However, the gap between private travel testing providers and government COVID surveillance could pose serious challenges to trying to prevent new cases elsewhere.

“The point of travel testing is to detect positive mutation cases. That’s the front line,” says Dr Edwards.

“But if the travel test is weaker than what the government does, that’s the real weakness of the system.”

However, in Scotland some of the cases confirmed so far do not appear to be travel related, suggesting that Omicron is already spreading within the UK.

Dr. Edwards argues that tightening contact tracing rules may be the answer in this case.

“Another way to help solve this problem is to treat all positive cases as suspected microns. So they and all contacts should be self-isolated,” he says. “No one wants to go back to that time, but it will help.”

