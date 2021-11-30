Here is the best place to see the Northern Lights in the United States





A winter trip to Voyageurs National Park is not for the faint of heart. But travelers who venture into Minnesota’s only National Park, one of the least visited countries, are rewarded during the colder months with some of the best Northern Lights in the contiguous United States.

Also known as the Aurora Borealis, the bright displays can be seen when the sun is producing the ideal radiation during clear nights in higher latitudes on the planet, where the magnetosphere weakens.

Located above the ionosphere, up to 400 miles above Earth, the magnetosphere is bombarded with debris and radiation from the sun. Earth’s magnetic field deflects these harmful rays and particles. Correctly positioned in the darkest places below, Earthlings can witness the bombardment known as the Northern Lights, or Northern Lights.

Shimmering green, pink, or blue, the ribbon and curtain-shaped lights transform into spotlight beams or ignite in what appears to be an interstellar explosion. Sometimes they turn into paradisiacal versions of a delicate cedar sling or a stream that turns away from the rocks. Chez Voyageurs, designated an international starry sky park in 2020, this show occurs up to 200 nights a year. The park is one of the many reasons northern Minnesota is one of Nat Geos Best of the World destinations.

The Ojibwe call these lights Wawatay. To this day, traditional folklore holds that the Wataway are the ancestral spirits dancing in the sky to celebrate life and remind viewers below that we are all a part of the heavenly wonder of creation.

The first explorers

Voyageurs National Park borders the wilderness of the Boundary Waters Canoe Region, Canadas Quetico Provincial Park, and other state and national forests. Together, these protected acres of aqua-wilderness are known as Boundary Waters.

The Ojibwa (also known as the Chippewa and Anishinaabe) have lived in the area since at least the 1600s, having migrated from the east coast in search of food. The Ojibwa harvested rice around the bordering waters and trapped fur-bearing animals, trading their skins with French-Canadian explorers, who arrived in 1688, for ammunition, flintlock guns, blankets, and axes.

The park is named after French-Canadian traders, known as Voyageurs, who traveled through interconnected border lakes more than a century before the founding of nations. These warm mountain men, famous for their wild choirs, paddled in oversized bark canoes, traded and transported furs from the far reaches of North America to Montreal.

Traveling in brigades of four to eight canoes, they pushed west in their search for skins. The forwards (men in front) stood at the bow of the navigation, while the rudders (rudders) stood 30 feet aft with paddles as long as six feet. True men of iron, travelers often paddled at up to 55 strokes per minute, dipping their paddles in unison while singing about lost love, the weather, or the animals.

Travelers relied on the Ojibwa for guides and canoe makers, as well as providers of herbal medicine and spiritual counseling. But in 1900, the Ojibwa were forced to settle on reservations around the Great Lakes region in the United States and Canada. In Minnesota, the Ojibwa now live on seven reserves: Red Lake, Bois Forte, Grand Portage, White Earth, Leech Lake, Fond du Lac and Mille Lacs.

Around the same time, lumberjacks and gold diggers took over from long-missing travelers. When the short-lived mining boom ended, resident miners, prospectors, saloonkeepers and traders, and other gold diggers abandoned Rainy Lake City just a few years after the city was established in the Northwoods. . Almost 200 people once lived in this humid place, but years later tourists would continue to visit the silent and once bustling ghost town.

A canoe is anchored off Round Bear Island in Lake Kabetogama in Minnesota. In winter, the lake freezes, creating an ideal location for ice fishing and snowmobiling in Voyageurs National Park.

During this time, logging companies flourished. Trees fell and dams were built to provide a constant supply of water to sawmills chopping down the dense pine forest. Logging ended in 1940 when the trees were all felled, but long-standing resorts and commercial fishing operations (mostly caviar harvested from sturgeon) continued to operate amidst a landscape barren of pine stumps, slowly growing with new forests.

Decades later, the Park Service bought out most of the properties, although over a thousand private acres remain within Travelers’ limits. The Park Service now maintains the dams and over 50 fishing camps and historic buildings, including the Rainy Lake City Saloon.

Free from intrusive roads, Voyageurs campsites are only accessible by boat and are therefore popular with anglers, paddlers and boaters. Inland lakes are closed to private boats to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the Park Service offers boat trips and rental boats. Anglers love ospreys, bald eagles, swivels, great blue herons, loons, cormorants, pelicans and otters found in the abundant fish parkchase.

Environmental pressures

Nowadays, most visitors come to Voyageurs during the warmer months for world class fishing.

However, the health of wildlife and those who eat there remains at risk because of the mercury. In water, the deposited mercury turns into toxic methylmercury because tiny plankton consume it. Small fish that feast on plankton are in turn eaten by larger predators, including humans.

The entire life cycle is affected: birds contaminated with mercury lay fewer or smaller eggs. Salamanders become sluggish. In all vertebrates, contamination higher in mercury affects renal function as well as the neurological and hormonal systems.

Four ducks form a line on a lake as the sun rises in Voyageurs National Park. The park is teeming with wildlife, from bald eagles to otters and wolves.

Photograph by Richard Olsenitus, Nat Geo Image Collection

Scientists have linked most of the pollution of surrounding waters to the smokestacks of coal-fired power stations, which emit mercury in the form of vapor that then falls to the earth in the rain. While changes to the Clean Air Act of 1990 mandated scrubbers and other techniques to reduce emissions from U.S. power plants, researchers who studied boundary waters documented a 20% drop in mercury deposition between 1985 and 2011.

Efforts to reduce mercury in Voyageurs National Park are underway. However, the pollution is long lasting; global emissions are increasing. In 2003, researchers learned that dams cause fluctuating water levels that increase methylation of mercury in lakes. As the park stabilized water levels, some of the mercury contamination decreased.

By 2012, mercury in lake water and yellow perch tissue had decreased in two of the four lakes sampled in Voyageurs. Despite this, all of the park’s lakes sampled for mercury by the Environmental Protection Agency remain listed as altered. The Minnesota Department of Health regularly issues specific warnings about fish and lakes to avoid in Voyageurs National Park.

While the fallout from the sky seems manageable, albeit daunting, this is not the only environmental issue that Travelers face. Proposed sulphide mining projects in northern Minnesota, along with surrounding power plants spewing mercury into the air, could further compromise the park’s waters.

When mining companies exploit sulphide ore deposits to extract copper, gold and nickel, sulfuric acid and other contaminants are produced, which can seep into surrounding waters. The pollution flows downstream and is eventually absorbed by all waters, illustrating how the boundaries of the park sometimes offer only illusory security.

A winter wonderland

While winters in northern Minnesota can be harsh, the park does not close with the onset of snow. Summer hiking trails turn into 16 miles of winter wonderland for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Of the three visitor centers, only Rainy Lake remains open at this time (December 3, 2021 – May 26, 2022), where visitors can borrow snowshoes and cross-country skis for free. Consult the schedule of hikes led by rangers.

Motorists can travel over 110 miles of marked trails by snowmobile and even take one to their favorite spots for ice fishing. Once the ice is thick enough, Voyageurs creates two ice routes through the lakes. One starts at the Rainy Lake Visitor Center and heads to various locations depending on conditions. The other connects the visitor centers at Lake Kabetogama and the Ash River.

A version of this article originally appeared in the National Geographic Atlas of National Parks, which takes readers on an epic journey through the extraordinary and unique features that distinguish these wilderness areas.

Hike with us: Are you heading to the great outdoors? We can help. National Geographics Trails illustrated maps highlight the best places for hiking, camping, boating, boating and wildlife viewing in North America’s scenic and rugged borders and urban fringes . Created in partnership with local land management agencies, these maps, studied by experts, provide unparalleled detail and useful information to guide experienced outdoor enthusiasts and casual visitors alike. Click here for a map of Voyageurs National Park.

