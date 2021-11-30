US Navy ship rescues lost Iranian sailors at sea





A US Navy ship on Saturday rescued two Iranian sailors who had gotten lost in the Gulf of Oman in their small boat that had not been decked for more than a week.

Dry freighter Charles Drew responded at 10 a.m. local time after the Bahrain-based multinational coalition received a distress call from sailors, the Navy said in a statement.

Charles Drew rescued the sailors about six hours later, providing them with food, water and medical attention.

They were taken to an Omani Coast Guard vessel sailing near the capital, Muscat, and the two sailors were said to have been in good health and in good spirits at the time of the transfer, the navy said.

As professional sailors, we have a responsibility to assist those in need at sea, said Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, Chief of Combined Maritime Forces, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, in a press release.

The rescue comes amid continuing tensions between Iran and the United States and American allies in the region.

During a visit to Bahrain on November 20, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States would oppose Iran’s use of suicide drones in the Middle East and prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapon, The Associated Press reported.

Earlier this month, the Arab Gulf Marines hosted a first-ever joint military exercise with Israeli warships in the Red Sea, an initiative coordinated by the US Navy that followed the signing of Abraham’s historic accords in September 2020, which normalized relations between Israel and several Gulf states, according to the BBC.

Geoff is a senior Navy reporter for the Military Times.

