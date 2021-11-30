Berks man charged with rioting on U.S. Capitol to stand trial





A Fleetwood man accused of assaulting three police officers and a member of the media during the January 6 riot on the United States Capitol wants his fate decided by a jury.

At a hearing Monday morning, an attorney for Alan Byerly told a federal judge his client wanted his case to be tried. Federal prosecutors had offered the 54-year-old plea bargain, but Byerly declined the deal.

Byerly pleaded not guilty in September to assaulting a federal agent, obstructing law enforcement during civil unrest, entering a restricted-access building, and exhibiting disorderly conduct in a restricted-access building.

He has been in federal custody since July.

James McHugh, a deputy federal public defender who was appointed to represent Byerly, told U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss that he had met with his client to review the plea offer.

“We do not accept this proposal,” he said.

Details of the proposal have not been made public.

The next step in the process is a hearing to discuss pre-trial motions, which the judge has set for February 10.

The defense has until January 14 to file motions which may include requests such as attempting to prevent certain statements or evidence from being presented at trial, changing the location of a trial, or attempting to have the case dismissed before trial. . The government has until January 28 to table responses to any of these motions.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Anita Eve told the judge she was sharing all the evidence against Byerly with the defense. She said it should take about five days to complete the trial, and the defense agreed.

“There are going to be live videos and testimonials,” she said. “Given the nature of the case, I’ll ask for a week. And that includes the whole thing.

The judge set a tentative trial date for April 11.

According to the charging documents:

Byerly was among a mob of rioters who gathered near a row of bicycle racks set up by police to keep the crowd at bay.

The video shows Byerly right behind the bike racks holding what appears to be a Taser, which he throws into the air with his right, active hand. Byerly then charges the police, some of whom can be heard screaming Taser! Taser! Taser! to warn their fellow officers.

Within seconds, the agents managed to knock the Taser out of Byerly’s hands. But he continued to charge, hit and push the officers. At one point, he tried to grab an officer’s baton, causing it to fall to the ground in the process.

The agents finally managed to subdue Byerly. However, he was able to escape the scene with the help of another rioter.

The attack on police officers was the second assault in which Byerly was involved on January 6.

Earlier in the afternoon, Byerly was filmed in footage released by media outlets. He showed him joining an assault on an Associated Press photographer who was descended from a staircase, pushed to the ground and dragged towards a crowd of protesters.

