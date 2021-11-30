UK regulator expected to block Metas Giphy transaction





UK competition regulators are expected to block Meta’s $315 million acquisition of online gif platform Giphy as watchdog attacks on Big Tech escalate.

Competition and market authorities will cancel the deal according to an individual close to the matter, which is the first time the CMA has canceled a big tech deal.

Watchdog started looking into Meta’s acquisition of New York-based Giphy in June of last year. The decision to block the transaction will set an eye-catching precedent for a UK regulator that has never tried to cancel a completed technology transaction.

CMA declined to comment.

In August, the CMA provisionally ruled that Meta, formerly known as Facebook, should sell Giphy due to competition issues. A final decision must be made by December 1st.

At the time, the CMA consolidated its power into Meta’s hands, arguing that Meta could block competitors’ access to GIFs and demand that platforms like TikTok or Snapchat hand over more data to access GIFs.

Watchdog also said the deal could eliminate Meta’s competitor in the UK display advertising market, despite Giphy’s non-existence in the segment.

According to the CMA, Facebook controls 40-50% of the UK display advertising market. Giphy offered paid advertising in the US, and CMA argued that without the merger, Giphy would have been able to expand its service into the UK, but the company refused.

The meta is aggressively fighting the watchdog’s evaluation, and the block is controversial, potentially triggering an appeal. In response to the CMA’s tentative findings, Meta stated that the watchdog group was “engaging in excessive foreign access” and was “sending a creepy message to startup entrepreneurs. Don’t create new companies because you won’t be able to sell them.” criticized it.

In August, Meta said: “We disagree with the results of the CMA’s preliminary investigation. As we have proven, this merger will be in the best interests of Giphy and the people and businesses in the UK and around the world who use our services. We will continue to work with CMA to clear the misconception that the deal is detrimental to competition.”

The CMA’s findings contained “fundamental errors of law and facts,” according to data submitted by Meta’s attorneys. The company also criticized regulators’ assessment of Giphy’s potential future business ventures in display advertising. Meta said it was more likely that Giphy “continued to decline and run out of money.”

Meta declined to comment on future moves beyond CMA’s previous remarks.

Conflicts intensified in October when the CMA fined Meta £50.5 million for “seriously violating” an order separating him from Giphy during the investigation period. The CMA accuses Meta of “consciously refusing to report” information about herself and Giphy, making it the largest fine ever for such a violation.

suggestion

Regulators around the world are increasingly concerned about allowing so-called “killer takeovers” to go through the net after pushing for the acquisition of Meta’s smaller rivals, Instagram and WhatsApp.

In Brussels, EU officials are finding new ways to review out-of-bounds mergers based solely on revenue. UK regulators are also hoping to deal with a potential killer acquisition as part of a proposed special merger regime for Big Tech.

This story has been modified since publication to clarify that Meta’s deal for Giphy’s acquisition was valued at $315 million, not $400 million.

