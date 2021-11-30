US CDC Says All Adults Should Get COVID-19 Booster Injections





Nurses chat with a patient as he checks in before receiving his coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccine at a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination clinic in Southfield, Michigan, United States, on September 29, 2021. REUTERS / Emily Elconin

November 29 (Reuters) – The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday that anyone aged 18 and over should be given a booster as they seek to combat a new, highly infectious strain of the coronavirus which is spreading rapidly across the world.

The update comes after President Joe Biden on Monday called for a broader vaccination to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which was first detected in southern Africa. Read more

Last week, U.S. health regulators extended eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults aged 18 and older, six months after their first doses of Pfizer vaccine (PFE .N) or Moderna (MRNA.O), two months after their Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) shot.

The CDC had stopped, however, before saying that all adults between the ages of 18 and 49 should receive additional injections.

The agency is taking a more cautious stance as the emergence of Omicron further underscores the importance of vaccinations and boosters, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement on Monday.

Amid the renewed focus, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE) are expected to ask the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming days to allow their booster shots for people aged 16 and over. and 17, the Washington Post reported Monday. , citing sources.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that the FDA may approve booster doses for 16 and 17 year olds as early as next week.

Pfizer, BioNTech and the FDA did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Omicron, which according to the World Health Organization had a very high risk of fueling outbreaks of infection, has now been confirmed in several countries, including Germany, Hong Kong, South Africa and the Canada. Read more

Scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently reviewing the effectiveness of the vaccine linked to this variant, the CDC said.

The agency also said that the 47 million adults who have not yet been vaccinated are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Read more

Report by Manojna Maddipatla in Bangalore; additional reporting by Shubham Kalia; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

